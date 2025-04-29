Mamata Banerjee To Attend Maha Yajna At Newly Built Jagannath Temple In Digha Ahead Of Grand Inauguration On Akshay Tritiya

Mamata Banerjee to take part in Maha Yajna at Digha’s Jagannath Temple ahead of Akshay Tritiya inauguration; idol consecration, gamcha gifts for devotees planned.

Grand preparations are underway for the ‘Maha Yajna’ at the newly constructed Jagannath Temple in Digha, West Bengal. The sacred ceremony, scheduled for Tuesday evening, will see the participation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a day ahead of the temple’s official inauguration on Akshay Tritiya.

According to officials from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), Banerjee will join the puja rituals that include an elaborate yajna involving 100 quintals of ‘aam kath’ (mango wood), ‘bael kath’ (wood from bael tree), and two quintals of ghee.

Temple to Be Inaugurated on Wednesday

On Wednesday, the temple will witness the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ (idol consecration) of the deities. Sacred water collected from various pilgrimage destinations across India has already been brought for this important ritual, officials added.

Devotees visiting during the inauguration will receive ‘gamchas’ (cotton towels) to shield themselves from the summer heat, ensuring their comfort amid the religious festivities.

Replica of Puri’s Jagannath Temple

Spread across 24 acres, the Jagannath Temple in Digha, also known as ‘Jagannath Dham’, has been constructed using red sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan. It closely replicates the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, located approximately 350 km away.

Officials described the structure as an “architectural marvel”, blending traditional designs with intricate carvings.

Mamata Banerjee: “Temple Will Unite People for Generations”

On Monday, CM Mamata Banerjee hailed the project as a symbol of harmony and pride for Bengal, predicting that Digha would now evolve into a global pilgrimage destination. “This temple will serve as a place of confluence for people for the next several thousand years. Digha will grow into an international tourist attraction,” she said.

She also praised the sculptors, saying, “They’ve done a splendid job. With the charm of the sea and now spirituality, Digha will shine brighter.”

A ₹250 Crore Project by HIDCO

The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) developed the temple at an estimated cost of ₹250 crore. The construction began in 2022, following the announcement by Banerjee in 2018.

The temple’s daily operations will be managed by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

