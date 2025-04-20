Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace After Murshidabad Violence, Blames BJP And RSS For Inciting Unrest

Mamta Banerjee accused political rivals of trying to destabilise West Bengal through communal unrest. Shae said that they want to incite riots, and riots can affect everyone.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday issued a public appeal for peace following the recent violence in Murshidabad district that claimed three lives, including a father and son. She urged citizens to maintain unity and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its affiliates, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), of exploiting the incident for political gain. Banerjee, in an open letter, said certain groups used the incident to provoke unrest and push a divisive agenda. She emphasized the need for communal harmony and warned against falling into the trap of political provocation.

CM Accuses BJP and RSS of Divisive Politics

Banerjee alleged that political forces were using the violence as a tool to deepen communal divides. “BJP and its allies have suddenly become very aggressive in West Bengal. These allies include RSS…These forces are using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident that happened on provocation. They are using the backdrop to play divisive politics…,” she stated.

She called on people from all communities to resist attempts to sow discord and to uphold the spirit of unity in the state.

Banerjee Appeals for Calm and Communal Harmony

The Chief Minister appealed for calm, urging communities to trust and support one another. “My appeal is: please remain calm. We condemn communal riots and must curb them. The criminals behind the riots are being dealt with strongly. But, simultaneously, we must avoid mutual mistrust and distrust. The majority and the minority communities must work together and take care of each other…,” she said.

Swift Action Taken by State Authorities

Banerjee outlined the state’s immediate response to the violence. “For maintaining law and order and for saving human lives and dignity, we have taken strong actions. Two police officers-in-charge have been removed. Police are investigating. Further actions are being taken…” she added.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace in the state. She says, “BJP and its allies have suddenly become very aggressive in West Bengal. These allies include RSS…These forces are using the backdrop of an unfortunate incident that happened on provocation. They are… pic.twitter.com/ZCz77V1V11 — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

She confirmed that law enforcement acted promptly and assured that further steps were underway to maintain peace.

Opposition Accused of Destabilising the State

The Chief Minister accused political rivals of trying to destabilise West Bengal through communal unrest. “They want to incite riots, and riots can affect everyone. We love all. We want to stay together. We condemn riots. We are against riots. They want to divide us for some narrow electoral politics,” she said.

Background: Murshidabad Violence

The violence erupted on April 11 during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The incident led to three deaths, multiple injuries, and significant property damage. Several families fled their homes, with some relocating to Jharkhand’s Pakur district, while others sought shelter in relief camps in Malda.

(With Inputs From ANI)

