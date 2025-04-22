Mamata Banerjee Urges Teachers On Protest To Resume Duties, ‘Do Not Worry About Salary’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday made an emotional appeal to thousands of protesting school teachers, urging them to end their sit-in and return to work.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday made an emotional appeal to thousands of protesting school teachers, urging them to end their sit-in and return to work. Her remarks came days after the Supreme Court nullified a large number of teacher appointments made through the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC), plunging the state’s education system into turmoil.

Addressing an administrative meeting in Midnapore, Banerjee said, “Why suffer under the sun? Your jobs and salaries are safe for now. Trust the state. We are with you.”

She reiterated that the state government has already filed a review petition with the apex court, challenging the order and seeking relief for affected educators. “The Court stopped your salaries and questioned your appointments, but we have acted swiftly. You will be paid,” Banerjee assured.

VIDEO | Speaking during an event in Mednipur, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) asked the protesting teachers to return to work. “(State) government will protect your salaries,” Mamata Banerjee said.#BengalNews Advertisement · Scroll to continue (Source: Third Party) (Full video available on… pic.twitter.com/K5Gt3HRVcb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2025

The Chief Minister emphasized that identifying irregularities in recruitment is the responsibility of the judiciary and government—not of teachers. “Don’t worry about who’s tainted. That’s for us to determine. Your focus should be on teaching,” she added.

Despite her assurance, the sit-in protest outside the WBSSC office in Salt Lake continues. Teachers insist the government must clearly distinguish between eligible and ineligible candidates to prevent future uncertainty. “Without clarification, we are all under threat,” a protestor told ABP Ananda.

Banerjee, however, remained firm in her call for calm. “We guarantee your employment. We will ensure your dignity is upheld. Please return to your classrooms,” she said.

Must Read: Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘National Herald’ Bag Sparks Political Counter To Priyanka Gandhi’s Palestine Purse