Monday, May 5, 2025
Mamata Banerjee Visits Murshidabad Amid Post-Violence Tensions Over Waqf Law

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Murshidabad today, marking her first trip to the district since violent protests erupted on April 11 against the recently amended Waqf Act. The

Mamata Banerjee Visits Murshidabad Amid Post-Violence Tensions Over Waqf Law


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to visit Murshidabad today, marking her first trip to the district since violent protests erupted on April 11 against the recently amended Waqf Act. The violence left three people dead and forced several families to flee the area after mobs set buses ablaze and pelted stones.

State Agriculture Minister Shobhandeb Chatterjee said the Chief Minister had earlier postponed her visit due to security concerns but now intends to speak directly with locals and promote communal harmony.

Governor’s Report Flags Extremist Threats

West Bengal Governor C.V. Anand Bose submitted a report to the Union Home Ministry on Sunday, identifying the rise of fundamentalism and extremism in Murshidabad and neighbouring Malda as a major threat, especially due to the Hindu minority status in these border districts.

The governor’s report includes four main recommendations:

  • Deploy central forces in districts bordering Bangladesh.
  • Establish a commission to investigate the violence.
  • Consider constitutional measures to restore law and order.
  • Explore Article 356 only if conditions deteriorate further—though the governor clarified it’s not required at present.

According to the report, the violence was pre-planned. The Waqf Act amendment was issued on April 8, and internet services were immediately suspended in anticipation of unrest.

276 Arrested, Mastermind Nabbed

Police have registered over 100 FIRs related to the violence and arrested 276 individuals so far. The main accused, Ziaul Haq, and his two sons have been taken into custody from Jharsuguda, Odisha. They were found based on mobile tower records and CCTV footage. Others involved in the murder of two locals, Hargobindo Das and Chandan Das, have also been arrested.

Recurring Violence in a Sensitive District

Murshidabad has witnessed repeated communal flare-ups. In 2019, protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act led to the burning of trains and public property. In 2024, violence broke out during Ram Navami celebrations, leaving over 20 injured.

With state elections due next year, political stakes in Murshidabad—home to the highest Muslim population in West Bengal—remain high. The BJP, which gained significant ground in 2019, continues to challenge the ruling Trinamool Congress in the region.

Must Read: Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze

Filed under

mamata banerjee Murshidabad violence

newsx

Tit For Tat Between India-Pakistan In Trade War: Who Stands To Lose More After Imposing...
newsx

Mamata Banerjee Visits Murshidabad Amid Post-Violence Tensions Over Waqf Law
newsx

Kanpur Tragedy: Couple Killed, Three Children Feared Dead In Factory Blaze
newsx

Ajaz Khan Booked For Rape In Mumbai After Allegations By Female Actor
newsx

Refrain From Inviting Anti India Speakers From Pakistan For News Debates: NBDA Issues Advisory
newsx

Pakistan On The 11th Consecutive Day Attempts Ceasefire Violation Across LOC
