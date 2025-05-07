Mamata Banerjee’s ‘Jai Hind’ Post After Operation Sindoor Stirs Online Reactions

The post came in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, a major military action launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

A seemingly patriotic post from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee drew sharp and sarcastic reactions online on Wednesday, after she wrote “Jai Hind! Jai India!” on her official X handle — a departure from her usual sign-off, “Jai Bangla”.

The post came in the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, a major military action launched by India targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The Chief Minister did not explicitly reference the operation, but her timing was enough to draw public interpretation.

Soon after the post appeared, users flooded the comments with skepticism. “Very unlikely post. Account hacked????” one person commented, pointing to the uncharacteristic tone.

Jai Hind! Jai India!
— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 7, 2025

Others brought up Banerjee’s past stance during the 2019 Balakot air strikes, when she demanded proof of damage caused by the Indian Air Force’s bombing. “Patriotism isn’t seasonal, Didi,” one post read. “You praised the IAF one day and doubted them the next. Stop the chameleon politics.”

Some responses accused the Chief Minister of political opportunism, suggesting her post was a calculated move rather than genuine support. One person urged her party’s IT cell to maintain the same nationalist sentiment “for at least a few more days.”

A few users also referenced her past criticisms of the Indian Army, questioning why there was no direct praise for the armed forces or the Union government following the recent strikes.

The Chief Minister has not responded to the comments so far.

