Mamata Banerjee’s London ‘Warm-Up’: Bengal CM Jogging In Saree And Slippers At Hyde Park Goes Viral | Watch

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was spotted jogging in London’s Hyde Park in her signature attire a white saree with a green border and white slippers during her official visit to the UK. The video of her walking and performing a “warm-up” in the British capital has gone viral on social media, garnering attention from both supporters and critics.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shared visuals of Ms. Banerjee walking through Hyde Park, wearing a black cardigan and shawl to beat the chilly London weather. According to Mr. Ghosh, the Chief Minister described the activity as a “warm-up” rather than a usual walk. In one of the videos, she can also be seen “back-walking” and clapping during her routine.

লন্ডন। সকাল। মুখ্যমন্ত্রী বললেন,' ওয়াক নয়, ওয়ার্ম আপ। হাইড পার্কের ভিডিও।' একটু পরে হাইকমিশনে যাওয়া। pic.twitter.com/do6JsmeHtO — Kunal Ghosh (@KunalGhoshAgain) March 24, 2025

Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee’s Jogging in a Saree

This is not the first time Mamata Banerjee has been seen jogging abroad. During her visit to Spain in 2023, she took a morning jog in Madrid, sending out a message of fitness and wellness. Her commitment to staying active, even while on official tours, has become a topic of discussion on social media, with many praising her energy and dedication.

Ms. Banerjee arrived in London on Sunday as part of an official trip aimed at strengthening West Bengal’s economic, cultural, and trade ties with Britain. Reflecting on the historic connection between Bengal and Britain, she stated, “The relationship between Bengal and Britain spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce.”

Bengal and Britain share a relationship that spans centuries, rooted in history, culture, and commerce. As we landed in London yesterday, we stepped into a city that, much like Kolkata, carries the weight of its past while embracing the dynamism of the present. Before the day’s… pic.twitter.com/xNx4tZ0crl — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 24, 2025

She further shared her experience on social media, saying, “Before the day’s engagements commenced, I took a moment to immerse myself in the essence of London’s timeless grandeur. From its iconic landmarks to its storied streets, the city exudes an old-world charm that speaks of history and evolution values that Bengal, too, holds close to its heart.”

Chief Minister expressed her eagerness to “deepen Bengal’s engagement with Britain and reinforce our enduring ties.” During her visit, she is expected to meet with British officials, business leaders, and cultural representatives to discuss investment opportunities and collaboration in various sectors.

Social Media Reactions

Mamata Banerjee’s morning routine in Hyde Park has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While her supporters admire her simplicity and fitness-conscious approach, critics see it as a political gesture ahead of key elections in India. Nonetheless, the viral images and videos of the Chief Minister in a saree and slippers continue to capture public interest, making headlines across platforms.

