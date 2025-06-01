Amit Shah asserted that the tenure of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will come to an end in 2026.

Amit Shah addressed a Vijay Sankalp Karyakarta Sammelan in Kolkata on Sunday, asserting that the tenure of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will come to an end in 2026.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would replace Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal by 2026.

Eye on 2026 Bengal Elections, Amit Shah Says BJP to Form Next Government

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Karyakarta Sammelan in Kolkata, Shah told party workers that Banerjee’s tenure as Chief Minister would soon come to an end, with the BJP emerging victorious in the upcoming state elections.

“The tenure of Mamata didi as Chief Minister is set to end in 2026. The BJP would form the next government in Bengal,” Shah said while delivering remarks aimed at energising BJP workers in the state and laying out a roadmap for the party’s future strategies.

Amit Shah Says Mamata Banerjee Govt Turned Bengal Into A Hub of Infiltration, Violence and Corruption

Shah further criticised the current state administration under Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for turning Bengal into a region plagued by infiltration, violence and corruption. Shah also condemned the alleged mistreatment of women and Hindus, claiming that under Mamata’s leadership, the state had seen a rise in communal tensions and political violence.

“This land of Bengal, which was once led by the great Bankimchandra Chattopadhyay, the writer of ‘Vande Mataram’, and which contributed immensely to the nation, was ruled by communists. Then, Mamata Banerjee came with the slogan of ‘Maa, Maati, Manush’ (Mother, Soil and People), and she turned this great land of Bengal into a hub of infiltration, violence, corruption, violence against women, and misconduct with Hindus,” Shah said.

Shah Outlines BJP’s Agenda for West Bengal

Shah outlined the BJP’s key objectives for West Bengal, focussing on curbing infiltration, ending corruption and addressing the alleged exodus of Hindus from the state. He called on BJP workers to stay focussed on these goals and assured them that the party would bring about substantial change in the state once it assumed power.

“We have to form the BJP government in West Bengal, have to stop infiltration, stop corruption, and stop the Hindu exodus,” he asserted.

Shah emphasized that the BJP’s mission was to restore peace, security, and prosperity to Bengal and that these issues would be central to the party’s platform in the 2026 West Bengal elections.

Amit Shah Vows Justice for BJP Workers

In a strong statement, Shah pledged to seek justice for BJP workers who have reportedly been targetted under Mamata Banerjee’s regime. Shah promised that once the TMC was removed from power, the BJP would ensure “accountability for the murders and violence” that had affected the party’s members.

“I want to promise all of my workers that as soon as TMC goes out of power in Bengal, we will find those responsible for the murder of our party workers anyhow.”

Mamata Banerjee’s Silence on Terror Attack and Her Criticism of Operation Sindoor

Shah also took aim at the TMC supremo’s handling of various issues, including her purported silence on the deaths of tourists in the April 22 terrorist attack in J&K’s Pahalgam.

“Mamata Banerjee remained silent when tourists from Bengal were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack,” Shah said, while also expressing discontent with her criticism of Operation Sindoor.

“By criticizing Operation Sindoor, Mamata Banerjee is insulting mothers and sisters of this country,” the home minister said, insisting that the women of Bengal would teach Banerjee a lesson in the 2026 elections for this “disrespect”.

Mamata Banerjee’s Inability to Address Infiltration and Violence

Shah further accused the Trinamool government in West Bengal of failing to address the issue of infiltration in the state, alleging that the TMC deliberately allowed such activities to continue for political gain. Asserting that only the BJP had the will and capacity to put an end to infiltration and violence in the state, he stated, “Mamata Banerjee can never stop infiltration in Bengal, only BJP can do that.”

Shah also criticised the TMC’s stance on national security issues, claiming that the state government was obstructing necessary steps to ensure the safety of the region.

State-Sponsored Violence: Allegations in Murshidabad

The Union Home Minister further accused the TMC of being responsible for state-sponsored violence, pointing to the recent riots in Murshidabad, which he claimed were orchestrated by the state government. He said this reflected the party’s pattern of using violence to maintain control over the state.

“The recent riots in Bengal’s Murshidabad were state-sponsored violence,” Shah remarked.

