Mamata Didi Giving Shelter To Bangladeshis? Amit Shah Jibes At Mamata Banerjee On Illegal Infiltrators With Aadhaar Cards

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly criticized the West Bengal government, alleging that it is facilitating illegal immigration by issuing Aadhaar cards to Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators. He claimed that these individuals are then able to travel to the national capital and other parts of the country, raising concerns about national security.

#WATCH | Delhi | Replying in the Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “Whether Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas, earlier they used to enter India through Assam when Congress was in power. Now they enter India through… pic.twitter.com/pGAfxod7Et Advertisement · Scroll to continue — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2025

Allegations Against the Mamata Government

Speaking in the Lok Sabha during a discussion on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Shah asserted that West Bengal has become the new entry point for illegal immigrants, a role previously associated with Assam.

“Earlier, Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingyas entered through Assam when Congress was in power. Now they come through West Bengal under the TMC government. Who issues them Aadhaar cards and citizenship? All the Bangladeshis caught have Aadhaar cards issued from the 24 Parganas district. These infiltrators then come to Delhi with voter cards,” Shah claimed.

The Home Minister further asserted that the BJP would come to power in West Bengal in 2026, promising to put an end to illegal immigration.

Border Security and Fencing Delays

Amit Shah also criticized the West Bengal government for allegedly blocking fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border.

“The fencing of 450 km of border remains incomplete because the West Bengal government refuses to provide land. Whenever fencing work starts, ruling party workers create disturbances, leading to delays. This clearly shows that the state government is protecting infiltrators,” Shah alleged.

TMC’s Response

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy dismissed Shah’s claims, accusing the central government of deliberately delaying the border fencing project and unfairly blaming the state government.

“All of Amit Shah’s allegations are false. The central government is responsible for fencing the border, yet they delay the process. They cannot shift the blame onto us. As for BJP forming the government in Bengal, that will not happen in a hundred years,” Roy said.

Political Tensions Escalate

This exchange between the BJP and TMC reflects the ongoing political battle ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. The issue of illegal immigration has been a longstanding point of contention, with the BJP accusing the TMC of appeasement politics, while the TMC defends its governance and accuses the BJP of spreading misinformation.

