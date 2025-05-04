Home
Monday, May 5, 2025
Man Accused Of Aiding Terrorists In J&K Dies After Jumping Into River

Security agencies, however, maintain that the man had confessed to aiding terrorists and was willingly assisting the forces before making a sudden escape attempt.

Video: Man Accused Of Aiding Terrorists In J&K Dies After Jumping into River


In a dramatic turn of events in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, a 23-year-old man accused of assisting terrorists drowned after leaping into a river to evade arrest. The man, identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Magray, was caught on camera plunging into the Veshaw River during a security operation.

Escape Caught on Camera

A video recorded from an elevated position captured Magray scanning the area before suddenly jumping into the rocky waters below.

Sources say the police detained Magray on Saturday. During interrogation, he admitted to helping terrorists in the forested Tangmarg region by providing them with food and logistical support.

Following this revelation, Magray agreed to guide a joint team of police and army personnel to the terrorists’ hideout.

However, during the raid early Sunday morning, Magray allegedly tried to escape. He broke away from the group and jumped into the river.

The chilling footage shows him entering the water and attempting to swim, but the powerful current overwhelmed him. No one was seen near him at the moment he fled.

Despite efforts to track him, he was swept away and drowned. The entire episode was captured on video.

Security Forces Deny Allegations

Security sources have spoken out against what they call misinformation being spread about the incident.

They emphasized that Magray was not under custody at the time he jumped and that no foul play occurred.

They added that blaming the security forces for the man’s death is unjustified.

Political Fallout and Local Concerns

The incident has sparked political backlash and suspicion from opposition leaders.

Peoples Democratic Party chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti raised concerns on social media.

“Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river,” Ms Mufti posted on X.

Security agencies, however, maintain that the man had confessed to aiding terrorists and was willingly assisting the forces before making a sudden escape attempt.

This isn’t the first time someone from the region has been found supporting terrorists with cross-border connections, according to officials.

