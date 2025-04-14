In Hubballi, Karnataka, a man accused of abducting and murdering a five-year-old girl was shot dead by police in an encounter mere hours after her body was found in an abandoned building. The tragic case has sparked public outrage, as officials investigate reports of sexual assault and the events leading up to the fatal confrontation.

A man accused of kidnapping and murdering a five-year-old girl in Hubballi, Karnataka, was shot dead by police in an encounter on Sunday, according to Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

The incident followed hours after the young girl was found dead in an abandoned building, and the police launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

According to Commissioner Kumar, the accused had attempted to attack the police during the arrest. “The accused had attempted to assault the police and thrown stones at them, prompting one of the officers to fire two rounds,” he said. The man was then taken to a hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival.

Crime Unfolds in Ashok Nagar; Victim’s Body Found in Abandoned Building

The disturbing incident took place within the Ashok Nagar police station limits. The police reported that the accused had kidnapped the girl and killed her shortly afterwards. Her body was discovered in an abandoned structure—specifically, the bathroom of a small, sheet-roofed building—near the location where she was last seen.

“There are reports of sexual assault, but police have not confirmed it. Medical examination and further investigations are underway,” officials stated.

Who Was the 5-Year Old Karnataka Victim?

Police said the child belonged to a family from Karnataka’s Koppal district. Her mother worked as a housemaid and part-time assistant at a beauty parlour, while the father earned a living as a painter.

“The mother had taken her daughter for work, as she was working at the houses in the locality,” said a police officer. “An unidentified man had taken the girl from there. On searching, the girl was found in the bathroom of a small sheet-roofed building in front of the house from where she had gone missing. She was immediately shifted to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead,” he added.

Public Anger and Demands for Justice for Karnataka Victim

The brutal crime sparked widespread outrage in the community. On Sunday morning, a large crowd of residents gathered outside the Ashok Nagar police station, staging a protest and demanding justice for the young victim and her grieving family, according to a report by PTI.

