Man Accused of Killing Over Sister’s Harassment Arrested After Six Months on the Run

A man who had been missing for six months after allegedly killing someone who he believed harassed his sister has finally been caught. The accused, identified as Parvesh Kumar — also known by his nickname Dhillu — was arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police on May 16.

According to investigators, Parvesh is accused of murdering a man named Sumit, a resident of Mandora village in Sonipat, Haryana. Sumit ran a seed and fertiliser shop in Narela, on the northern edge of Delhi. Police say the attack was not random but a planned act of revenge.

The shocking incident took place nearly half a year ago in Narela. Since then, Parvesh had been on the run.

How Police Tracked Him Down

The breakthrough in the case came after Delhi Police received a tip-off about Parvesh’s possible location. Acting quickly, officers began technical surveillance to follow the lead.

Once they confirmed his whereabouts, a team from the Crime Branch moved in and arrested him. Police sources say the team had been working quietly on the case for weeks, narrowing down locations where the accused might be hiding.

Revenge Was the Motive, Says Accused

During his interrogation, Parvesh reportedly admitted to killing Sumit. He told the police that the victim had allegedly harassed his sister and that he couldn’t forgive him for it.

“Parvesh confessed to his involvement in the murder, revealing that the motive was to avenge the harassment his sister had allegedly faced at the hands of the victim,” police said.

Parvesh also admitted he hadn’t acted alone. His cousins — Deepanshu, also known as Golu, and another relative named Rahul Hooda — allegedly helped him carry out the crime.

Investigators believe the murder was premeditated and that the trio had carefully planned it.

Accused Has Past Criminal Record

This isn’t the first time Parvesh has come under the police radar. Authorities confirmed that he has a criminal history and was earlier involved in a robbery case in Narela.

Following his arrest, Parvesh was presented in court and booked under Section 35(1)(C) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which deals with serious criminal offences.

Search Still On for Other Suspects

While Parvesh is now in custody, police are still on the lookout for his two cousins, Deepanshu and Rahul, who are believed to be hiding.

Investigating officers say they are confident about tracing the other accused soon and are gathering more evidence to strengthen the case.

This case has once again sparked conversations about how deeply personal conflicts can escalate into deadly violence — and how law enforcement agencies rely on both human intelligence and modern surveillance to solve such crimes.