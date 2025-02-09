During man's journey, some of the food was spilled into the seat and the floor of the bus without them noticing, upsetting the driver and other people with him.

A 40-year-old man was brutally murdered inside an RTV bus in Bawana by the bus driver and his two accomplices. The victim, identified as Manoj alias Babu, was attacked with a rod and sustained fatal injuries, including wounds to his private parts. The accused later dumped his body near the Bawana Flyover before fleeing the scene, as reported by TOI.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 1 when Manoj, a cook, was going back home with his colleague Dinesh after performing at an event in Sultanpur Dabas. They had carried leftovers from the function and boarded the RTV bus. During their journey, some of the food was spilled into the seat and the floor of the bus without them noticing, upsetting the driver and other people with him.

While Dinesh was given a nod to step out at Bawana Chowk, Manoj was forced to be on the road and was brutally assaulted. “The driver, Ashish alias Ashu, and his friends abused and beat up Manoj, says a police official. Ashu used a rod on his privates. Once he lost consciousness, they put his body near the flyover and ran away.

A PCR call was received by the Delhi Police on February 2 about a body lying by the roadside near Bawana Flyover. The victim was suspected to be a vagabond as no visible injuries were present. After a day-long effort, however, he was identified through his brother, Jitendra who lives in Gautam Colony, Narela.

A post-mortem conducted on February 5 confirmed multiple internal injuries and severe wounds to his private parts. Based on the findings, a case under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered at the Bawana police station.

During the investigation, the police arrested one of the accused, Sushant Sharma alias Chutkuli (24), a resident of Karala. “We have formed multiple teams to nab the other two accused. CCTV footage is being analyzed to track their movements, and raids are ongoing at various locations,” said DCP (Outer North) Nidhin Valsan.

Police have denied any claims of attempted sodomy by the accused. Further investigations are underway.

