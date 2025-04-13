Man Hides Gold Worth ₹6.3 Crore In Shoes, Gets Caught At Mumbai Airport, DRI Also Arrests Buyer In Major Bust

This individual was identified as being involved in the same gold smuggling syndicate. In a swift follow-up operation, DRI officials located and arrested the alleged buyer in Mumbai.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has apprehended a passenger at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai for attempting to smuggle gold worth approximately ₹6.3 crore into the country, an official confirmed on Saturday.

Gold Hidden in Shoes After Arrival From Bangkok

Acting on precise intelligence, DRI officers stopped the traveler upon his arrival from Bangkok. Upon searching the individual, officials uncovered 6.7 kilograms of gold bars, cleverly hidden inside the shoes he was wearing.

During the passenger’s interrogation, the name of a potential gold buyer emerged. This individual was identified as being involved in the same gold smuggling syndicate. In a swift follow-up operation, DRI officials located and arrested the alleged buyer in Mumbai.

DRI Continues Crackdown on Smuggling Activities

The DRI, India’s premier anti-smuggling agency, remains active in targeting illegal gold smuggling operations. The agency is now investigating further leads connected to the syndicate, including other possible accomplices and routes used for trafficking.

