Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Man In Pune Booked For Impersonating As Air Force Personnel

Man In Pune Booked For Impersonating As Air Force Personnel

A person was apprehended for masquerading as an Air Force personnel in a joint operation by a Pune-based Southern Command Military Intelligence team and officials from the Kharadi Police Station.

Man In Pune Booked For Impersonating As Air Force Personnel


A person was apprehended for masquerading as an Air Force personnel in a joint operation by a Pune-based Southern Command Military Intelligence team and officials from the Kharadi Police Station.
According to a statement from Pune Police on Sunday, the accused, identified as Gaurav Kumar, was intercepted after intelligence inputs suggested his alleged suspicious activities.
Following a thorough verification process and surveillance, a combined team from Southern Command Military Intelligence and Kharadi Police Station detained Kumar at approximately 8:40 PM on Sunday in Kharadi.
“During the search operation, authorities recovered several items linked to the impersonation, including Two Air Force T-shirts, one Air Force Combat Pant, one pair of Combat Shoes, two Air Force Badges, one Track Suit Upper,” said a Pune police official.
Police have registered a case against the accused under BNS section 168 (wearing uniform or carrying a token used by soldiers) at Kharadi Police Station.
The suspect is currently under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the motives behind his actions and any potential security implications. Further details are awaited.

(Inputs taken from ANI)

Filed under

crime

newsx

Foreign Affairs Expert Weighs In: India Should Take Firm Stance On Bangladesh Trade
newsx

What Is Prostate Cancer That Former US President Joe Biden Is Diagnosed With?
newsx

Shubman Gill Achieves T20 Milestone: GT Captain Reaches 5000 Runs In IPL 2025 vs DC
newsx

Rahul Dravid Comes To The Rescue: RR Head Coach Backs Batters After Disappointing PBKS Loss
newsx

‘So Sorry To Hear…’: Rishi Sunak Wishes Joe Biden Speedy Recovery From ‘Aggressive Prostate Cancer
newsx

Barack Obama’s Daughter Malia Faces Plagiarism Allegations Over Nike Commercial
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Foreign Affairs Expert Weighs In: India Should Take Firm Stance On Bangladesh Trade

Foreign Affairs Expert Weighs In: India Should Take Firm Stance On Bangladesh Trade

What Is Prostate Cancer That Former US President Joe Biden Is Diagnosed With?

What Is Prostate Cancer That Former US President Joe Biden Is Diagnosed With?

Shubman Gill Achieves T20 Milestone: GT Captain Reaches 5000 Runs In IPL 2025 vs DC

Shubman Gill Achieves T20 Milestone: GT Captain Reaches 5000 Runs In IPL 2025 vs DC

Rahul Dravid Comes To The Rescue: RR Head Coach Backs Batters After Disappointing PBKS Loss

Rahul Dravid Comes To The Rescue: RR Head Coach Backs Batters After Disappointing PBKS Loss

‘So Sorry To Hear…’: Rishi Sunak Wishes Joe Biden Speedy Recovery From ‘Aggressive Prostate Cancer

‘So Sorry To Hear…’: Rishi Sunak Wishes Joe Biden Speedy Recovery From ‘Aggressive Prostate Cancer

Entertainment

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Who is Natasha Poonawalla? Indian Businesswoman Joins Lauren Sanchez’s Star-Studded Bachelorette Bash in Paris

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Rapper Werenoi, Who Became France’s Biggest-Selling Music Artist In Recent Years, Passes Away At 31

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Ra.One Director Anubhav Sinha Calls Shah Rukh Khan Middle Class- Here’s Why!

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram: Aap India Ka Garv Ho

Days After Calling Virat Kohli A Joker, Rahul Vaidya Thanks Cricketer For Unblocking On Instagram:

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over Paycheck

How Much Does Shraddha Kapoor Charge For A Movie? Actress Quits Ekta Kapoor’s Film Over

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom