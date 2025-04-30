Home
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Live Tv
  Man Killed In Mangaluru Mob Attack Identified As Wayanad Resident, Five Fresh Arrests

Man Killed In Mangaluru Mob Attack Identified As Wayanad Resident, Five Fresh Arrests

According to police sources, Ashraf allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad,” which triggered the violent assault. His body was discovered later, bearing multiple injuries consistent with beatings using sticks, leading to internal bleeding and shock.

Man Killed In Mangaluru Mob Attack Identified As Wayanad Resident, Five Fresh Arrests

The man who was lynched near Mangaluru in Karnataka on April 27 has been identified as Ashraf, a native of Pulpally village in Sultan Bathery taluk of Kerala’s Wayanad district.


The man who was lynched near Mangaluru in Karnataka on April 27 has been identified as Ashraf, a native of Pulpally village in Sultan Bathery taluk of Kerala’s Wayanad district. Karnataka Police confirmed the identification on Tuesday and reported five additional arrests, bringing the total number of people held in connection with the incident to 20.

The mob attack occurred near the Bhatra Kallurti temple in Kudupu village, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, during a local cricket match. According to police sources, Ashraf allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad,” which triggered the violent assault. His body was discovered later, bearing multiple injuries consistent with beatings using sticks, leading to internal bleeding and shock.

Authorities are actively investigating the incident to determine the full sequence of events and whether any prior provocation or motive was involved. A case has been registered, and further arrests are likely.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the media, assuring that stringent action would be taken against all those involved. “No one is above the law. If the slogan was shouted, it is wrong, but mob justice cannot be tolerated,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also commented on the matter, urging due process. “Let the inquiry be completed. It will become clear what action should be taken and against whom,” he stated.

Ashraf’s family has been informed and is expected to arrive in Mangaluru for identification and legal formalities. The incident has sparked strong reactions on social media and renewed concerns over rising mob violence and communal tensions in the region.

