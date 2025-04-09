Man Lies Under Moving Train In Assam Arrested After Reel Goes Viral

While Barbhuiya has been released on bail, legal proceedings against him are still underway.

In a shocking and dangerous stunt that has sparked concern across social media, a man in Assam’s Hailakandi district was arrested after a video of him lying between active railway tracks while a train passed over him went viral online.

The man, identified as Papul Alam Barbhuiya, was seen lying motionless between the tracks as the train sped overhead, narrowly escaping death. The entire act was recorded and later uploaded as a reel on social media platforms, where it gained rapid traction and drew widespread criticism for promoting life-threatening behavior for internet fame.

Following the circulation of the video, local police swiftly arrested Barbhuiya and booked him under relevant charges for endangering his life and violating railway safety norms. “We have arrested one person for attempting a dangerous stunt by making a reel while lying between rail tracks as a train passed over him. He has been forwarded to court and later managed to get bail,” said an official from Hailakandi Police.

Legal proceedings underway

While Barbhuiya has been released on bail, legal proceedings against him are still underway. Authorities have emphasized that such stunts not only endanger lives but also disrupt the functioning of the railways.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over the rise in dangerous social media trends. In a similar case, three individuals were recently arrested in Morigaon, Assam, for performing car stunts on a public road connecting Morigaon to Nagaon. Likewise, a man in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for attempting an identical stunt — lying on active tracks as a train passed overhead to create an Instagram reel.

These back-to-back incidents have raised alarms over the increasing number of youth engaging in life-threatening acts to gain online attention. Authorities have urged the public, especially young social media users, to refrain from such reckless behavior and to report any such activities to the police immediately.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police are now monitoring social media platforms more closely to identify and take action against such dangerous content creators.

