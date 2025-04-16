Man Paying 64,000 Rent In Noida Shifts To Goa And Pays 70% Less Rents, Check Here

A recent post on social media platform X has stirred conversation around city living and remote work choices, as a user named Raj shared his decision to move from Noida to Goa, citing a significant drop in rent and an uptick in overall happiness.

A recent post on social media platform X has stirred conversation around city living and remote work choices, as a user named Raj shared his decision to move from Noida to Goa, citing a significant drop in rent and an uptick in overall happiness.

Raj, who was earlier paying ₹64,000 per month for an apartment in Noida, posted a picture last year that showed a lacklustre view from his balcony. With a tinge of sarcasm, he had captioned it:

“Paying 64k in Noida to work from the balcony and enjoy this dreamy view.”

Update: moved to Goa. 19k/month rent is so worth it 🌴 https://t.co/GENPSIa7bz pic.twitter.com/RgF5VAd1uA — Raj (@rajgoesout) April 13, 2025 Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Now, months later, Raj has relocated to Goa, where he pays just ₹19,000 per month for his current apartment. The accompanying image, which has drawn a lot of attention, showcases a lush, green view from a covered patio — a stark contrast to the uninspiring skyline of his Noida residence.

“Update: moved to Goa. 19k/month rent is so worth it,” he wrote in a follow-up post that quickly gained traction.

Goa Living: Cheaper Rent, Better Vibes

Raj’s move, according to his posts, took place only two weeks ago. Yet he’s already reporting a positive experience. Responding to queries in the comments, he said he hasn’t faced any hostility from locals, a concern often raised by those relocating to Goa.

“I just came here 2 weeks back and got an apartment last week – so can’t comment on healthcare. But haven’t faced any hostility from anyone so far,” he clarified.

He also addressed concerns around infrastructure, often a talking point for those considering a shift to the coastal state.

“Yes, thankfully they have an inverter and a decent wifi was already installed by the owner,” Raj replied when asked about power cuts and internet reliability.

A Broader Trend?

Raj’s experience seemed to resonate with others online, many of whom shared their own stories of moving to Goa from metros like Delhi and Noida. One user wrote,

“Welcome to Goa, I moved here from Noida in December 2023 though I had my own apartment there. I’m paying 15k here in South Goa for a 2 BHK fully furnished apartment!”

Others echoed similar sentiments:

“That looks amazing. You’re gonna have some best time,” said one.

“Nice, I made this move a month ago as well,” shared another.

The conversation around Raj’s move touches on a wider shift in urban living preferences — especially post-pandemic — where many remote workers are opting for more scenic, affordable, and less stressful environments, away from the chaos of big cities.

While Goa has long been a tourist haven, stories like Raj’s point to a growing interest in the state as a viable long-term residence for professionals seeking a better work-life balance.

With reasonable rent, improved connectivity, and a slower pace of life, it seems Goa is becoming more than just a holiday destination — it’s increasingly seen as a serious alternative to the urban grind.

Must Read: Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar Horror: Man Booked In Connection For 27 Year Old Women’s Suicide