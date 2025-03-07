Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Man Said To Be In Coma Walks Out of ICU, Exposes Alleged Rs 1 Lakh Hospital Scam In Madhya Pradesh

A man in Madhya Pradesh reveals a shocking hospital scam after walking out of the ICU, exposing claims of unnecessary treatment and Rs 1 lakh extortion. Public outrage grows over private hospitals' ethics.

In a shocking incident from Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, a man who was reportedly in a coma has exposed what he claims is a medical scam involving a private hospital. Banti Ninama, a resident of Deendayal Nagar, was admitted after a fight left him injured. His family was told that he had suffered a severe spinal fracture and had slipped into a coma, requiring urgent and expensive treatment.

Fearing for his life, Ninama’s family raised Rs 1 lakh by borrowing from relatives and friends, believing the treatment was critical. However, things took a dramatic turn when, in a viral video, Ninama—who was supposedly unconscious—was seen walking out of the hospital’s ICU without any signs of the severe condition doctors had described.

According to Ninama, he was restrained by five hospital staff members and pressured for money while his family was kept in the dark about his true condition. Seizing an opportunity, he managed to escape and expose the alleged scam.

In a statement, Ninama’s wife shared, “They told us he had a spinal fracture and had fallen into a coma. They handed us prescriptions, and we bought everything they asked for. Then, they told us to pay Rs 1 lakh for the treatment. We had to beg our relatives for money.”

The shocking revelation has triggered public outrage, with many questioning the ethics of private hospitals. Social media users are calling for stricter regulations, with one commenting, “Private hospitals need regulation and ethics classes… doctors are becoming extortionists and blackmailers.” Another user stated, “Ask the government to provide good government hospitals; private hospital prices will automatically slow down.”

