Man Stabbed to Death During Delhi E-Rickshaw Robbery Bid, 2 Injured: What Happened Near Kashmere Gate Flyover?

A robbery attempt in North Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area turned deadly on Thursday evening after a group of men allegedly attacked three people with knives. The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Marghat Wale Baba flyover. The attack happened in full public view as commuters moved through the busy area.

According to police, three to four men approached an e-rickshaw that was moving slowly through traffic. The accused allegedly tried to rob a woman and other passengers travelling in the vehicle. When the passengers resisted, the men allegedly pulled out knives and attacked the e-rickshaw driver and two passengers.

Passenger Declared Dead At Hospital

Police rushed the injured victims to a nearby hospital after the attack. One of the passengers, identified as Prabhat, was declared dead by doctors. He worked for a transport company and was travelling with a colleague from Gandhi Nagar to Kashmere Gate.

The e-rickshaw driver and the other passenger also suffered injuries. Both are undergoing treatment and are currently not in a condition to give their statements, police said.

Blood-Stained Road, Ambulance Seen In Videos

There are several videos recorded on mobile phones after the incident showing a pool of blood on the road near the e-rickshaw. The viral footage also shows the injured victims being taken to the hospital via ambulance. It also shows the kind of panic that followed the attack.

The incident has raised questions about the brazen nature of the alleged robbery attempt, which took place in a busy area with commuters nearby.

CCTV Footage Being Checked

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt said the deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. Police are questioning people who were present near the flyover when the incident happened. CCTV footage from cameras installed in the area is also being examined to identify the attackers.

Police suspect the accused may live nearby. Teams are using technical and human intelligence to identify and trace the suspects. The investigation is underway, while police are also trying to establish the exact sequence of events leading to Prabhat’s death.