Man Suspects Wife’s Affair, Kills Her With A Hammer In Noida

A 55-year-old man has been arrested in Noida for allegedly killing his wife following a heated argument sparked by suspicions of infidelity, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday in Sector 15, where the accused, Nurullah Haider, allegedly struck his wife, 42-year-old Asma Khan, with a hammer, fatally injuring her. Haider was taken into custody soon after the crime was reported.

Khan, a software engineer employed at a private firm in Sector 62, Noida, held an engineering degree from Jamia Millia Islamia and had previously lived in Delhi. Haider, also an engineering graduate from Bihar, is currently unemployed.

The couple had been married since 2005 and have two children—a son pursuing engineering and a daughter in Class 8. According to officials, it was their son who dialed the emergency helpline to alert the police after discovering the crime.

“Our team arrived at the scene with forensic experts and took the accused into custody. The victim’s body has been sent for autopsy, and further inquiry is ongoing,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rambadan Singh.

Family members revealed the couple had been having frequent disputes, but the violent outcome came as a shock. “They had arguments regularly, but none of us imagined it would lead to such a tragedy,” said a relative of the victim.

