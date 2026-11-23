The Allahabad High Court has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh Police for failing to complete an investigation for more than 10 years in a criminal case. The court observed that the police machinery became active only after the complainant approached the judiciary for relief. Calling the conduct “gross dereliction of duty”, the court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to pay ₹25,000 as exemplary costs to the petitioner for the prolonged delay.

“A litigant who knocks on the doors of the justice delivery system cannot be made to suffer indefinitely on account of bureaucratic lethargy and sheer indifference of the police authorities,” the bench of Justice Abdul Moin and Justice Pramod Kumar observed.

Allahabad High Court Questions 10-Year Delay In 2015 FIR

The case arose from a writ petition filed by Chandbabu, who alleged that the police had failed to complete the investigation and submit a charge sheet in an FIR registered in 2015. The FIR was registered on March 28, 2015, at Mandhata Police Station in Pratapgarh district. It named certain accused and invoked multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including charges related to rioting, assault, trespassing, criminal intimidation and intentional insult.

Despite the passage of more than a decade, the investigation remained incomplete, and the police report had not reached the competent court. The petitioner also submitted a representation to the Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh, on September 11, 2026, seeking action.

Police Blamed Missing Case Diary For Delay

During the hearing on September 28, the Uttar Pradesh government told the court that it had initially forwarded the charge sheet on April 24, 2015. However, certain objections were raised. After further investigation, it was forwarded again on June 10, 2023. But the case diary was reportedly misplaced, preventing the police from filing it before the court.

The High Court expressed surprise over the explanation and directed the SP to investigate the matter and submit an affidavit personally. On October 14, the court was informed that the missing charge sheet had finally been traced and filed on October 6.

An inquiry was also initiated against Head Constable Vishnu Kant Singh. A show-cause notice was issued to him on October 9 over the alleged negligence.

Court Says Police Woke Up Only After Judicial Intervention

The Superintendent of Police later submitted an unconditional apology, blaming the delay on misplaced case papers and other documents. The court, however, refused to accept the explanation as sufficient.

“A perusal of the record reflects an alarming state of affairs…For more than a decade, the said F.I.R. was never taken to its logical conclusion…It is therefore apparent that the entire machinery went into motion only under the compelling gaze of this Court,” the bench observed.

The judges also said senior police officials were expected to monitor investigations instead of acting only after receiving court notices and orders.

“Senior police officials are expected to actively supervise investigations and monitor criminal proceedings pending within their jurisdiction rather than waking up only when notices and orders are issued by this Court,” the bench said.

UP Government Ordered To Pay ₹25,000 Within Four Weeks

Holding that the petitioner deserved compensation for the prolonged delay, the High Court imposed exemplary costs of ₹25,000 on the Uttar Pradesh government. The amount must be paid within four weeks of receiving a certified copy of the order.

However, the court clarified that the state government could recover the money from the police officials found responsible for the delay and negligence. The court also noted that the competent court had taken cognisance of the case on October 14, 2026, bringing the long-delayed police report before the judicial system.