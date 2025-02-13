Man Who Saved Cricketer Rishabh Pant Attempts Suicide, Girlfriend Dies

The tragic incident has sparked discussions on caste-based discrimination and familial pressure. Authorities are investigating, with legal proceedings expected as the case unfolds.

Rajat Kumar, the 25-year-old man who saved Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s life in a horrific car accident in 2022, attempted suicide along with his girlfriend by consuming poison. The tragic incident occurred on February 9 in Buchha Basti, a village in Muzaffarnagar district. While his 21-year-old girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, succumbed during treatment, Mr. Kumar remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to reports, the couple allegedly took the extreme step after facing opposition from their families regarding their relationship. Their families had arranged their marriages elsewhere, reportedly refusing to accept their union due to caste differences. Following Ms. Kashyap’s death, her mother accused Mr. Kumar of kidnapping and poisoning her daughter, adding another layer of complexity to the tragic case.

Mr. Kumar gained nationwide recognition in December 2022 after he and another local resident, Nishu Kumar, bravely rescued Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-fatal car accident. The cricketer was driving from Delhi to Uttarakhand when his Mercedes collided with a divider and caught fire near Roorkee. The two men, who worked at a nearby factory, rushed to the scene and pulled Mr. Pant from the burning vehicle, ensuring he received immediate medical attention.

Their heroic act was widely praised, with Mr. Pant later gifting them scooters as a token of appreciation. The cricketer made a successful recovery and returned to professional cricket the following year.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the couple’s suicide attempt. Police are examining allegations made by Ms. Kashyap’s family while awaiting Mr. Kumar’s recovery to record his statement. The incident has sparked discussions on social issues such as caste-based discrimination and familial pressure in relationships.

As Mr. Kumar continues to fight for his life, the case remains under close scrutiny, with legal proceedings expected to follow based on the ongoing investigation.

