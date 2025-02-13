Man Who Saved Rishabh Pant’s Life in 2022 Attempts Suicide By Taking Poison, Girlfriend Dies

The couple allegedly consumed poison on February 9 after their families opposed their relationship due to caste differences.

Rajat Kumar, a 25-year-old man who rescued Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant from a near-fatal car accident in 2022, has reportedly attempted suicide along with his girlfriend, Manu Kashyap, in Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh.

The couple allegedly consumed poison on February 9 after their families opposed their relationship due to caste differences. While Rajat remains in critical condition at a private hospital in Roorkee, his 21-year-old girlfriend Mannu succumbed during treatment on Wednesday.

According to police officials, the couple resorted to this extreme step after learning that Mannu’s parents had arranged her marriage with someone else. However, Mannu’s mother has alleged that Rajat kidnapped her daughter and poisoned her, leading to a fresh turn in the investigation.

Superintendent of Police Satyanarayan Prajapat stated that authorities are looking into the matter, and legal action will be taken based on the evidence collected. As of now, no formal complaint has been filed by either family.

Rajat’s Act of Bravery in 2022

Rajat had previously made headlines in December 2022 when he and his friend Nishu Kumar saved Rishabh Pant after his car crashed into a divider and caught fire near Roorkee. The two young men, who were passing by, pulled the cricketer out of the burning vehicle and ensured he received medical attention.

Pant later expressed his gratitude by gifting scooters to Rajat and Nishu. The cricketer made a successful comeback to the field after recovering from his injuries.

