Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Manhandling Of Senior Lawyer: Supreme Court Directs Local Bar Body Officials To Appear

The Supreme Court has summoned the president and secretary of the Gautam Budh Nagar District Court Bar Association over the alleged manhandling of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia.




The Supreme Court has summoned the president and secretary of the Gautam Budh Nagar District Court Bar Association over the alleged manhandling of senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia.

The top court had earlier directed them to appear on March 21, 2024, but they failed to comply.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and K Vinod Chandran has now issued a fresh notice, asking them to appear on February 17, 2025.

Court Warns of Serious Consequences for Non-Compliance

The court warned the bar association officials that failure to appear would lead to serious consequences.

“Issue fresh notice to the president and secretary of the Janpad Dewani Ewam Faujdari Bar Association, Gautam Budh Nagar, returnable on February 17, 2025. The notice shall state that if they fail to appear, the court will proceed to consider the issue and pass appropriate orders concerning the bar association,” the order stated.

The notice will be served through the registrar of the Gautam Budh Nagar District Court.

CCTV Footage Unavailable Due to Dysfunctional Cameras

The Supreme Court also sought a response from the Uttar Pradesh government after taking note of a report by District Judge Amit Saxena, which revealed that CCTV cameras in the court premises were not functioning due to lack of maintenance funds.

Because of this, footage of the alleged incident could not be retrieved. However, the court directed the district judge to preserve any available footage related to the case.

Details of the Alleged Incident

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognizance of the March 21, 2024, incident, in which lawyers were on strike when senior advocate Gaurav Bhatia was allegedly manhandled.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, who raised the issue before the court, stated that lawyers misbehaved with Bhatia and even snatched his collar band.

Additionally, a woman lawyer also appeared before the Supreme Court, alleging that she was manhandled in a separate incident while appearing in court.

SCBA Condemns Attack on Lawyers

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) strongly condemned the misconduct against Bhatia and emphasized that such incidents undermine the justice system.

The court also remarked that lawyers’ strikes negatively impact litigants, who are essential stakeholders in the legal process.

The Supreme Court has ordered the bar association officials to appear on February 17, 2025. Directed the district judge to preserve any available CCTV footage. Sought a report on the incident from the UP government.

With the court taking a strict stance, the upcoming hearing could lead to further legal consequences for those involved.

