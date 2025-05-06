Home
‘Manipulated By Pak’: India Calls Islamic Organisation’s Statement On Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘Absurd’

India on Tuesday blasted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for trying to connect last week’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam to the Kashmir issue, calling the group’s stance "absurd." The 57-nation Islamic body had claimed the "unresolved" Kashmir dispute was the "core challenge to peace" in South Asia—a remark India says is just Pakistan pulling strings.

‘Manipulated By Pak’: India Calls Islamic Organisation’s Statement On Pahalgam Terror Attack ‘Absurd’

India blasted the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for trying to connect Pahalgam attack to the Kashmir issue.


India on Tuesday blasted the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for trying to connect last week’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam to the Kashmir issue, calling the group’s stance “absurd.” The 57-nation Islamic body had claimed the “unresolved” Kashmir dispute was the “core challenge to peace” in South Asia—a remark India says is just Pakistan pulling strings.

“This is yet another attempt by Pakistan, a country that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and misguide the OIC group to issue a self-serving statement,” said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. “We reject the OIC’s interference on matters that are internal to India.”

OIC’s Controversial Statement

In its May 2 release, the OIC expressed “deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia” and pushed for India and Pakistan to restart talks. The group also urged a resolution to tensions “through peaceful means, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter.”

But what really riled New Delhi was the OIC’s insistence on linking the attack—which killed 26, mostly tourists—to Kashmir. The statement even called on the world to “intensify efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.”

India’s Sharp Comeback

Jaiswal didn’t hold back, accusing the OIC of turning a blind eye to the attack’s “cross-border linkages”—a clear reference to Pakistan-based terror groups. “The OIC’s refusal to acknowledge the facts of the Pahalgam attack is absurd,” he said.

India’s message? The OIC is being used as a mouthpiece for Pakistan, a country “that has long engaged in cross-border terrorism.”

