Thursday, May 15, 2025
Live Tv
Manipur: 10 Militants Killed In Chandel District Gunfight, Operation By Assam Rifles Ongoing

At least 10 militants were killed in a fierce encounter with Assam Rifles in Manipur’s Chandel district near the Indo-Myanmar border. The anti-militancy operation is still ongoing.

Manipur: 10 Militants Killed In Chandel District Gunfight, Operation By Assam Rifles Ongoing


At least ten militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur’s Chandel district on Wednesday, Indian Army’s Eastern Command said. The operation is still in progress.

The Army’s Eastern Command said in a post on X, “Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres nearby New Samtal village, Khengjoy Tehsil, Chandel District near the Indo-Myanmar Border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on 14 May 2025.”

“During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered. Operation is still in progress…,” the further reads.

More details are awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

