Manipur: 9-Year-Old Found Dead In Relief Camp In Churachandpur; Parents Call It Murder

A nine-year-old girl, a Class 2 student, was found dead at a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur, Manipur, late Thursday night, according to police sources. The shocking incident has sparked outrage and grief among her family, local organizations, and the wider community.

Disappearance and Discovery

The young girl had gone missing from the relief camp around 6:30 pm on Thursday. Her parents, along with other residents of the camp, began searching for her when they noticed her absence. After several hours of frantic searching, her lifeless body was discovered at midnight. Police sources confirmed that the girl had a visible injury mark on her neck and bloodstains near her body, raising serious concerns about the nature of her death.

Allegations of Murder

Her parents and civil society groups, including the Zomi Mothers’ Association, have strongly alleged that the child was murdered. The suspicious circumstances surrounding her death have intensified calls for a thorough investigation.

In response to the case, the police have registered it under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a stringent law that prescribes a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, which can be extended to life imprisonment.

School and Community React

The headmistress of Way Mark Academy, where the young girl studied, expressed deep sorrow over her tragic death.

“In this moment of sorrow and grief, we stand together with the bereft family, and share the pain of their loss,” said Linda Jamngaihching, headmistress of the school, in a heartfelt statement.

The Zomi Mothers’ Association also condemned the alleged murder in the “strongest terms” and urged authorities to ensure that such crimes are not tolerated in society. The Young Vaiphei Association echoed similar sentiments, calling the incident an “inhumane murder” and demanding a thorough police investigation to bring justice to the grieving family.

Crisis in Relief Camps

This heartbreaking incident has once again drawn attention to the dire situation of internally displaced people in Manipur. Following the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, over 50,000 people have been forced to live in relief camps across the state. Many children who lost their homes now rely on these camps for shelter while continuing their education.

Despite efforts to provide basic amenities, the tragic death of this young girl has raised concerns over the safety and security of children living in these camps. The incident has intensified calls for better protection and strict law enforcement to prevent further tragedies.