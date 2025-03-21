Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Manipur: 9-Year-Old Found Dead In Relief Camp In Churachandpur; Parents Call It Murder

Manipur: 9-Year-Old Found Dead In Relief Camp In Churachandpur; Parents Call It Murder

A nine-year-old girl, a Class 2 student, was found dead at a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur, Manipur, late Thursday night, according to police sources. The shocking incident has sparked outrage and grief among her family, local organizations, and the wider community.

Manipur: 9-Year-Old Found Dead In Relief Camp In Churachandpur; Parents Call It Murder

A nine-year-old girl, a Class 2 student, was found dead at a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur, Manipur.


A nine-year-old girl, a Class 2 student, was found dead at a relief camp for internally displaced people in Churachandpur, Manipur, late Thursday night, according to police sources. The shocking incident has sparked outrage and grief among her family, local organizations, and the wider community.

Disappearance and Discovery

The young girl had gone missing from the relief camp around 6:30 pm on Thursday. Her parents, along with other residents of the camp, began searching for her when they noticed her absence. After several hours of frantic searching, her lifeless body was discovered at midnight. Police sources confirmed that the girl had a visible injury mark on her neck and bloodstains near her body, raising serious concerns about the nature of her death.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Allegations of Murder

Her parents and civil society groups, including the Zomi Mothers’ Association, have strongly alleged that the child was murdered. The suspicious circumstances surrounding her death have intensified calls for a thorough investigation.

In response to the case, the police have registered it under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, a stringent law that prescribes a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison, which can be extended to life imprisonment.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

School and Community React

The headmistress of Way Mark Academy, where the young girl studied, expressed deep sorrow over her tragic death.

“In this moment of sorrow and grief, we stand together with the bereft family, and share the pain of their loss,” said Linda Jamngaihching, headmistress of the school, in a heartfelt statement.

The Zomi Mothers’ Association also condemned the alleged murder in the “strongest terms” and urged authorities to ensure that such crimes are not tolerated in society. The Young Vaiphei Association echoed similar sentiments, calling the incident an “inhumane murder” and demanding a thorough police investigation to bring justice to the grieving family.

Crisis in Relief Camps

This heartbreaking incident has once again drawn attention to the dire situation of internally displaced people in Manipur. Following the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, over 50,000 people have been forced to live in relief camps across the state. Many children who lost their homes now rely on these camps for shelter while continuing their education.

Despite efforts to provide basic amenities, the tragic death of this young girl has raised concerns over the safety and security of children living in these camps. The incident has intensified calls for better protection and strict law enforcement to prevent further tragedies.

ALSO READ: ‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Filed under

9-Year-old Churachandpur MANIPUR Relief Camp

newsx

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit –...
Mahira Sharma and Mohamme

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss...
Gene Hackman

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?
Prabhas in a still from S

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?
newsx

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment
newsx

Apple iOS 18.4 Update: Visual Intelligence, Prioritised Notifications & More Features Coming Soon
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit – Pre-Orders Open Now!

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Arrives In India With 200MP Periscope Camera & Free Photography Kit –...

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss 13 Participant

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss...

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment

After Allahabad High Court, Bombay HC Says Singing Songs, Commenting Woman Colleague Not Sexual Harassment

Entertainment

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss 13 Participant

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Will Prabhas Salaar’s Re-Release Perform Better Than The Original Release?

Why Is Brad Pitt Listed In The Credits For Hit Netflix Mini-Series Adolescence? Know About The Unexpected Connection

Why Is Brad Pitt Listed In The Credits For Hit Netflix Mini-Series Adolescence? Know About

How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Fans React To One Battle After Another Teaser? Check The Most Savage Tweets Here

How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Fans React To One Battle After Another Teaser? Check The Most

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival