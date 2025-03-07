Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Manipur Amnesty Leads To Surrender Of 1,000 Weapons In Just 2 Weeks

A total of 1,044 arms and 14,779 rounds of ammunition were surrendered in Manipur following an amnesty period announced by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The amnesty, which began on February 20, offered immunity from punitive actions for individuals.

Manipur Amnesty Leads To Surrender Of 1,000 Weapons In Just 2 Weeks

Manipur Amnesty


A total of 1,044 arms and 14,779 rounds of ammunition were surrendered in Manipur following an amnesty period announced by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.

The amnesty, which began on February 20, offered immunity from punitive actions for individuals who voluntarily surrendered looted or illegally held weapons. The deadline for the amnesty was Thursday, and the Governor had warned that strict actions would follow against those possessing such weapons after this period.

Weapons Surrendered Across The State

Of the 1,044 arms surrendered, 767 were handed over in the central valley districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, and Kakching. Another 38 were surrendered in Jiribam, and 239 were submitted from the hill districts, including Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Pherzawl.

The largest handover occurred on February 27, when the armed Meitei group Arambai Tenggol surrendered 253 weapons, though only 106 were classified as sophisticated firearms.

Ongoing Conflict And Weapon Looting

Since the onset of the conflict in May 2023, over 6,000 weapons have been looted from state armories. Despite efforts by security forces, only 1,200 of the looted weapons have been recovered as of September 2024. Security officials suggest that combing operations will likely intensify after the amnesty period ends.

Meanwhile, a directive by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to ensure the free movement of people in the state, particularly allowing Meiteis to move through hill areas and Kuki-Zos to access Imphal valley, has met resistance.

Kuki-Zo groups strongly oppose the movement of the Meitei community in their territories, citing concerns over the imposition of policies favoring the Meitei community. A planned march by a Meitei group into Kuki-Zo areas on March 8 is fueling tensions further.

