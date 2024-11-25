Revelations have emerged from the autopsy of six abducted individuals in Manipur, including a three-year-old child.

Heartbreaking revelations have emerged from the autopsy of six abducted individuals, including a three-year-old child, his mother, and grandmother, brutally murdered in Manipur. The victims, allegedly targeted by Kuki insurgents, endured horrific violence before their deaths, exposing the sheer brutality of the ongoing ethnic conflict that has ravaged the region since May 2023.

Chilling Findings of the Autopsy from Manipur

The autopsies, conducted at Silchar Medical College Hospital, have painted a gruesome picture of the victims’ last moments. Each report provides harrowing details, underscoring the savagery of the attacks.

L. Chingkheinganba Singh (3 years old)

The youngest victim, a three-year-old boy, suffered unimaginable violence before being killed. The autopsy reveals multiple stab wounds to his chest and hand, a fractured left forearm, and injuries caused by both blunt and sharp instruments to his scalp, face, and chest wall. He was ultimately shot in the face. His right eye was missing, a haunting testament to the brutality he endured.

L. Heitonbi Devi (25 years old, mother)

The child’s mother, Heitonbi Devi, was shot four times. Three bullets penetrated the back of her chest, while a fourth struck her buttocks, suggesting a deliberate act of extreme violence.

Y. Rani Devi (60 years old, grandmother)

The grandmother, Rani Devi, was shot five times. Bullet wounds were found on her skull, chest, abdomen, and arm, indicative of a targeted and ruthless assault.

A Family Torn Apart by Violence in Manipur

The six victims belonged to the Meitei community, displaced from their homes during the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities earlier in 2023. They had been seeking refuge in a relief camp in the Borobekra area of Jiribam district.

On November 11, the group was allegedly abducted by Kuki insurgents during a gunfight involving the State Reserved Police Force (SRPF) and Manipur Police in the district. The final known photograph of the victims captures a haunting image of despair: the group, including little Chingkheinganba, his infant sibling, and other family members, huddled in a forested area before their abduction.

Their partially decomposed bodies were later discovered in a river in Manipur’s Jiribam district, bringing the horrifying story of their deaths to light.

A Cry for Justice in Manipur

The heinous nature of these killings has sent shockwaves across the region, intensifying demands for justice and action to end the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur.

The Meitei community has called for swift and decisive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice. The killings underscore the urgency of addressing the atrocities committed during the conflict, which has claimed countless lives and displaced tens of thousands.

Activists and local leaders have also highlighted the failure of authorities to protect vulnerable communities. They have urged both state and central governments to take stronger measures to restore peace and ensure accountability for the violence.

The Cost of Prolonged Violence

Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 2023, with clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities tearing apart families and livelihoods. The conflict has created a deep divide, with ongoing atrocities leaving little hope for reconciliation.

The chilling details revealed by the autopsy of Chingkheinganba Singh and his family are a grim reminder of the human toll of this conflict. These victims, who sought safety in a relief camp, instead faced unthinkable violence.

As the region grapples with this tragedy, the international community is being called upon to monitor the situation closely and pressure authorities to uphold human rights and deliver justice.

(Information in this report has been provided by Nibir Deka, NewsX Correspondent in the North East of India.)