Sunday, February 9, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Submits Resignation To Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla

In his resignation letter, Singh expressed his gratitude, stating, "It has been an honor to serve the people of Manipur so far."

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh Submits Resignation To Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla


Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh resigned on Sunday, following months of unrest and violence in the northeastern state. His resignation comes just ahead of a crucial assembly session and a possible no-confidence motion by the opposition Congress. Singh met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the state capital, Imphal, to formally tender his resignation, accompanied by BJP leaders including state president A. Sharda and North East Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, along with at least 19 BJP MLAs.

CM N. Biren Singh has submitted his, but this doesn’t imply he is stepping down immediately. Sources suggest that the Governor has requested him to continue in the role of caretaker Chief Minister until a new government is formed.

In his resignation letter, Singh expressed his gratitude, stating, “It has been an honor to serve the people of Manipur so far.” The timing of his resignation appears to have been influenced by the Congress party’s mounting pressure, which had threatened a no-confidence motion against him. The Congress was reportedly confident of gaining support from several BJP MLAs, many of whom were dissatisfied with Singh’s leadership, especially amid the ongoing violence in the state.

Singh’s resignation also follows key administrative changes in the hill districts, which were made without his direct approval, raising further concerns about his grip on power. These developments have led to growing unrest and questions over the effectiveness of his leadership in managing the volatile situation in Manipur.

Manipur continues to grapple with violence and ethnic tensions, which have plagued the region for over a year. Manipur’s situation has been a significant cause for concern both locally and nationally, with many calling for effective measures to restore peace and stability.

Manipur CM N Biren Resigns

