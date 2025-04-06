Home
Manipur Crackdown: Indian Army and Security Forces Arrest Six Insurgents; Recover Huge Cache of Weapons

In a major boost to security efforts in the violence-affected state of Manipur, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, working in close coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, carried out a series of well-planned joint operations that led to the arrest of six armed cadres and the recovery of a large quantity of weapons, grenades, and ammunition.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles, working in close coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF carried out a series of joint operations


The operations were conducted between April 4 and 5, 2025, across both hill and valley districts, including Imphal West, Kakching, Imphal East, Churachandpur, and Bishnupur. These efforts mark another chapter in the ongoing efforts to bring stability to the troubled northeastern state.

Successful Raids Lead to Seizure of Arms and Ammunition

According to the Army, the joint operations were based on precise intelligence and were carried out swiftly and strategically in multiple regions.

In one instance, two cadres were apprehended and a pistol recovered by the Army and Manipur Police in Karpur Sangha of Imphal East district.

In a significant raid in Chandpur, located in Bishnupur district, security personnel recovered four weapons on April 4. The seized arms included:

  • One Self Loading Rifle (SLR)

  • One Carbine

  • One .303 Rifle

  • One Double Barrel Rifle

  • Along with ammunition and other war-like stores

Another large haul came from Khongam Pat in Imphal West, where security forces found:

  • One SLR

  • One .303 Rifle

  • One gun with a telescopic sight

  • One 0.177 gun

  • Two pistols

  • Ammunition and related materials

Two More Militants Caught in Kakching and Churachandpur

On the same day, April 4, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police worked together in Kakching district and arrested two more cadres. The team recovered two pistols, ammunition, and war-like items from Khongjom Khebaching in Churachandpur district.

In another part of Churachandpur, two additional militants were taken into custody from D Vaison, further tightening the grip on armed groups operating in the region.

More Weapons Found in Ngariyan Hill, Imphal East

A particularly large cache of weapons was recovered from Ngariyan Hill in Imphal East district. The items included:

  • One Carbine

  • Four pistols

  • One .22 Rifle

  • One 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle

  • Two Single Bore Barrel Rifles

  • Grenades

  • Ammunition

  • Other war-like stores

All arrested individuals and confiscated materials have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further questioning and legal procedures.

Additional Operations Continue to Uncover Hidden Arms

According to an official press release, on April 5, security forces continued their search and area domination operations in fringe and vulnerable regions of the state.

During one such sweep, they discovered a significant cache of arms and ammunition in the Laisoi Hill areas under the Keibul Lamjao Police Station in Bishnupur district. The recovered items included:

  • SLR rifles

  • Carbines

  • Live ammunition

Abduction Case Solved, Two Cadres Arrested

In another breakthrough, authorities cracked a kidnapping case involving the abduction of Laitonjam Dilip Singh from his home in Imphal West. The culprits were identified as Khundrakpam Rakesh Singh alias Thomba and Khundrakpam Charles, both members of the UNLF(P) militant group.

The two suspects were arrested from a house in Nambol Phoijing area in Bishnupur district, and the abducted man was safely rescued, bringing relief to his family and local residents.

These latest operations reflect a determined and organized push by security forces to restore peace in Manipur, which has been witnessing waves of unrest and violence over the past year. By working together, different wings of the Indian security apparatus are aiming to neutralize militant threats and protect civilians caught in the crossfire.

