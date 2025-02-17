Home
'Manipur Crisis Is For A Separate Administration': COCOMI Urges Governor to Restore Elected Government

A key civil society group representing the Meitei community in Manipur has called for the restoration of an elected government in the state within a month

‘Manipur Crisis Is For A Separate Administration’: COCOMI Urges Governor to Restore Elected Government

A key civil society group representing Meiteis in Manipur has called for the restoration of an elected government in the state in a month


A key civil society group representing the Meitei community in Manipur has called for the restoration of an elected government in the state within a month. This request was made to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla after President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella organization of civil society groups, presented a 13-point memorandum to the Governor in a bid to address the ongoing crisis.

President’s Rule Imposed Amid Ongoing Violence

The imposition of President’s Rule came after widespread violence erupted in the state, particularly following tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh set the stage for the central government’s direct rule, with the state now under the administration of Governor Bhalla. COCOMI’s representatives met with the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to urge swift measures to bring peace and order to the region.

COCOMI’s 13-Point Memorandum

The civil society group submitted a detailed memorandum to Governor Bhalla, highlighting their concerns and recommendations for restoring stability in the state. According to the memorandum, COCOMI believes that the Meitei community does not have a specific agenda in the ongoing law and order crisis. Instead, they pointed to demands from other groups for a separate administration as a key driver of the conflict.

COCOMI urged the Governor to take decisive action to dismantle and remove illegal villages that have emerged across the state, which they claim threaten both the demographic and environmental balance of Manipur. The memorandum also called for an immediate halt to violent activities and unauthorized movements of armed groups.

Request for Security and Amnesty

In its appeal, COCOMI emphasized the need to provide security and amnesty for affected villages and their civilian defense forces. These groups, formed to protect villagers from ongoing violence, require protection from further harm. “The coordinator of the northeast [for] BJP has firmly assured that the territorial integrity of Manipur will be safeguarded. The coordinator must unequivocally assert that the administrative integrity of Manipur is paramount and must be safeguarded without exception,” COCOMI said in the memorandum, stressing the importance of maintaining Manipur’s integrity.

Allegations of External Influence and Militancy

One of the most critical aspects of COCOMI’s memorandum involves the alleged involvement of external groups in the violence. COCOMI accused “Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist separatist groups” of exploiting the conflict to push for territorial gains within Manipur. These groups are accused of collaborating with armed militants in Myanmar to further their cause. The group also demanded a review and dismantling of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, signed in 2008, which COCOMI claims has allowed militancy to persist in the state.

According to COCOMI, leaders of the Kuki militant groups, such as Thanglianpau Guite and PS Haokip, have foreign origins, and their operations serve foreign interests. The group further criticized the SoO agreement for enabling these groups to strengthen themselves over time, making it difficult to resolve the ongoing violence.

Urgent Need for Law and Order Restoration

COCOMI made it clear that the state urgently requires the reestablishment of law and order across both the hills and plains of Manipur. The organization called for immediate relief and financial assistance for those affected by the violence. It also requested the reconstruction of destroyed villages, with sufficient security measures in place, to ensure the safe return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes.

Additionally, COCOMI asked for uninterrupted and secure access to essential services, such as healthcare, education, and transportation, for all residents. The organization highlighted the importance of maintaining safe and free movement along the national highways, which have been disrupted due to the violence.

Controversy Surrounding the Suspension of Operations (SoO) Agreement

The SoO agreement, signed between the government and 24 Kuki-Zo militant groups, has been a point of contention in Manipur. These groups are part of two umbrella organizations, the Kuki National Organization (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF), which have been involved in peace talks with the government. The agreement stipulates that militants stay in designated camps and store their weapons under regular monitoring.

However, the state government has raised concerns that militants linked to the SoO agreement have participated in the violence in Manipur. Additionally, militants from Meitei groups, which were largely eradicated over the past decade, have also resurfaced, further complicating the situation. The SoO agreement is reviewed annually by a joint monitoring group, but its current status is unclear.

Geopolitical Concerns and Allegations

Some analysts believe that Kuki armed groups may have been used as mercenaries in the ongoing conflict, engaging in operations against Meitei and Naga militants along the India-Myanmar border. These analysts speculate that the demand for separate territory, advocated by the SoO groups, may be an unintended side effect of this strategy.

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which began in May 2023, stems from long-standing issues such as land rights, political representation, and territorial disputes. As tensions remain high, COCOMI’s memorandum outlines a clear path forward for restoring peace and governance in the state.

In conclusion, COCOMI’s appeal to Governor Bhalla is a call for immediate action to address the root causes of the ongoing crisis in Manipur. With the state under President’s Rule, the civil society group urges all stakeholders to work together to restore normalcy and peace, ensuring the protection of Manipur’s territorial and administrative integrity.

