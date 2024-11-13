Manipur Crisis: Kuki Community Demands Withdrawal of CRPF, Calls for Return of Assam Rifles | NewsX Exclusive

Kuki community is staging intense protests, calling for the removal of the CRPF and the return of Assam Rifles to safeguard their regions.

In the violence-stricken state of Manipur, the Kuki community is staging intense protests, calling for the removal of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the return of the Assam Rifles to safeguard their regions. This surge of discontent has escalated as violent incidents, including a deadly clash in Jiribam, continue to roil the state.

The Kuki apex body, known as the Kuki-Zo Coordination Committee (KZCC), recently led a large-scale rally in Kangpokpi district, where hundreds took to the streets with placards and banners demanding change in security deployment. They allege that the CRPF’s presence has led to violent confrontations, including an incident that left ten armed Kuki volunteers dead.

The Jiribam Incident and Kuki Outrage

The current unrest was ignited by a tragic event in Jiribam, where, according to Manipur police, a retaliatory firing incident between security forces and what they describe as “armed militants” resulted in ten deaths. In contrast, the Kuki community identifies these individuals as “village volunteers” who were defending their local areas. One CRPF officer was also reported injured during the exchange.

According to statements from the Kuki community, “These men were village volunteers, protecting their own lands and families.” They allege the CRPF’s actions targeted innocent defenders rather than addressing the core threats to community security.

The Manipur police, however, issued a strong rebuttal, clarifying that the individuals involved were armed militants bearing sophisticated weapons and engaged in an unprovoked attack on the Borobekra police station, which housed internally displaced persons (IDPs). “This was not an ambush or a preemptive strike,” they stated. “It was a retaliatory firing by the CRPF after militants attacked the police station, leading to this tragic outcome.”

Protestors Demand Reinstatement of Assam Rifles

A central demand from the protesting Kuki community is the return of the Assam Rifles to their territories. For many within the Kuki community, the Assam Rifles, with its longstanding presence in the region, are viewed as a more neutral and stabilizing force than the CRPF. Community leaders express a strong preference for the Assam Rifles, who they claim have fostered peace and demonstrated neutrality over recent years.

One Kuki community leader voiced the community’s sentiment, saying, “We would like to remind the central government, particularly the Home Minister, that the Assam Rifles had been a neutral force for us. Their removal has left us vulnerable.”

The protests were marked by strong calls for government action, as community representatives highlighted that their initial opposition to the Assam Rifles’ removal was due to concerns about maintaining peace. “We’ve witnessed the consequences of relying on the CRPF instead of the Assam Rifles. It’s high time the government considers reinstating the Assam Rifles in Kuki-dominated areas for the sake of stability,” said a Kuki leader.

Kuki Leadership Stands Firm, Issues Three-Day Ultimatum

In a decisive statement, the Kuki-Zo Coordination Committee, backed by other community organizations, issued a three-day ultimatum to the central government to withdraw CRPF personnel from key Kuki areas. Leaders stress that they stand united in their demands, underscoring the need for swift action to prevent further casualties and ease the simmering tensions.

“The Kuki-Zo Coordination Committee firmly supports the call for CRPF withdrawal. The central government must act responsibly to safeguard the peace of our communities,” said a spokesperson at the protest rally. “If the government is serious about achieving peace, they must listen to our concerns and act accordingly.”

Longstanding Issues Amplify Community Protests

Manipur has endured prolonged unrest for over a year and a half, with tensions flaring between different ethnic groups in the state. However, recent incidents, particularly the Jiribam clash, have shifted the nature of the conflict. Community leaders highlight that the types of weapons used, as well as the proximity of attacks to populated areas, signal an alarming escalation in violence.

Residents from both the Kuki and Meitei communities, as well as other ethnic groups, have observed how violence in Manipur has escalated in both frequency and intensity. Reports from community representatives suggest that even previously peaceful areas are now experiencing lockdowns, with frequent protests emerging from both the Kuki-dominated hills and other areas.

Central Government’s Response Awaited

As the Kuki community’s calls for the reinstatement of the Assam Rifles grow louder, the central government faces increased pressure to address their demands. The Home Ministry’s decision to replace the Assam Rifles with the CRPF last year was initially met with concerns from the Kuki leadership, who warned of potential unrest. Now, with violence escalating, community leaders argue that their fears have been realized.

The Kuki-Zo Coordination Committee’s representative put it starkly: “If the government seeks peace, it should begin by showing goodwill to our community and bringing back the Assam Rifles. This is one way to resolve the issue and bring a semblance of stability back to Manipur.”