Thursday, April 10, 2025
Live Tv
Manipur: Curfew Imposed in Churachandpur After Fresh Clashes Between Tribes

Trouble erupts again in the Churachandpur district of Manipur, and the local administration cannot but declare a curfew till April 17. Although the state is under President's Rule, peace still seems far off in areas like this, where community tensions often explode.

Trouble erupts again in the Churachandpur district of Manipur, and the local administration cannot but declare a curfew till April 17. Although the state is under President’s Rule, peace still seems far off in areas like this, where community tensions often explode.

It all started when the local tribal groups-the Zomi and Hmar communities-raised their flags at the same disputed spot. That, in turn, led to heated debates and to some extent progressed into violent rumblings.

Clashes Break Out Over Flag Dispute

Things got tense fast after both groups tried to claim the same area by putting up their flags. What started as a symbolic gesture soon turned aggressive, with people from both sides getting into heated arguments and scuffles.

Stones were reportedly thrown, and violence spread in the area before security forces stepped in. While officials haven’t given an exact number of injuries or arrests, locals say the situation got out of hand pretty quickly.

Full Curfew Until April 17

With tensions running high, the district administration didn’t waste time. A full curfew has now been announced and will stay in place at least until April 17. That means no one is allowed to move around unless it’s for an emergency.

“All schools, shops, markets — everything is shut,” said a district official. “Security has been tightened, and we’re keeping a close watch on the area to stop things from getting worse.”

Only essential services are allowed for now, and people have been told to stay indoors.

President’s Rule Not Easing Tensions

Even though Manipur has been under President’s Rule — meaning the central government is in charge — that hasn’t stopped violence like this from happening. Churachandpur and other tribal regions have seen repeated clashes in the past, often over land disputes or political issues.

This latest incident just adds to the growing concerns about law and order in the state.

Calls for Peace as Residents Worry

Local leaders and community members are asking people to stay calm and avoid violence.

“We urge everyone to maintain peace. Violence will only worsen the situation for ordinary people,” said one local elder.

People in Churachandpur are now stuck indoors, worried about what could happen next. Authorities are expected to review the situation once the curfew ends, but for now, security forces are staying on high alert and hoping things don’t spiral out of control again.

