Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Manipur Experiences Two Earthquakes Within An Hour; Myanmar Also Feels Tremors

Manipur Experiences Two Earthquakes Within An Hour; Myanmar Also Feels Tremors

Manipur experienced two earthquakes within an hour on Wednesday, with magnitudes of 5.7 and 4.1, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Manipur center. As of the time of reporting, no damage or casualties had been recorded.

Manipur experienced two earthquakes within an hour on Wednesday, with magnitudes of 5.7 and 4.1, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Manipur center. As of the time of reporting, no damage or casualties had been recorded.

The first tremor was felt at 11:06 AM, followed by the second one at 12:20 PM. The epicentre for both quakes was identified as Kamjong district in Manipur, as per the IMD report.

Seismological Details

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, confirmed the details of the second earthquake.

“Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred on 05-03-2025, 12:20:43 IST, Lat: 24.70 & Long: 94.34, Depth: 66 km, Location: Bishnupur, Manipur, India,” the NCS tweeted.

An official working at a central government office near Imphal airport reported feeling the first tremor. “We felt the first earthquake in our office,” the official stated, describing the moment the quake hit.

Myanmar Also Experiences Mild Tremors

Earlier on the same day, Myanmar was also affected by two mild earthquakes. Reports from the National Centre for Seismology indicated that a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at 3:36 AM, followed by another 4.5-magnitude earthquake at 3:54 AM.

Manipur’s Kamjong district shares a border with Myanmar, making it prone to seismic activities due to its location in a tectonically active region.

Manipur’s Vulnerability to Earthquakes

Manipur, along with the rest of the Northeastern region of India, lies in Seismic Zone V, which is highly prone to earthquakes. The region frequently experiences tremors due to active fault lines and tectonic movements. Authorities continuously monitor such activities to ensure timely response and preparedness.

Though no immediate damage has been reported, experts recommend that residents stay alert and follow safety measures in case of aftershocks. The government and disaster management teams are closely monitoring the situation.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

Earthquakes MANIPUR myanmar

