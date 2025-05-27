Manipur Governor Takes Army Chopper to Avoid Protesters Over Bus Row; Tensions Rise in Imphal

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla avoided direct confrontation with protesters on Monday by flying in an Army helicopter to Raj Bhawan instead of using the road from Imphal airport — a short 6km journey.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla avoided direct confrontation with protesters on Monday by flying in an Army helicopter to Raj Bhawan instead of using the road from Imphal airport — a short 6km journey. His decision to take the air route came as hundreds of people gathered to demand his public apology over a recent controversy involving a press bus that had its “Manipur” signage removed before a visit to Ukhrul on May 20.

Bhalla landed in Imphal around 2:30 pm and, instead of heading straight to the Raj Bhawan by car, boarded a chopper that flew him to Kangla Fort, which is barely 300 meters away from the Governor’s residence. Protesters had already assembled in large numbers along Tiddim Road, anticipating his road travel and preparing for a peaceful demonstration.

Sources said the aerial route was chosen as a precaution to avoid possible clashes, given the tense atmosphere in the state.

Protests Intensify, Human Chain Formed

The protest, led by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi), entered its second day on Monday. Cocomi is demanding not only an apology from Governor Bhalla but also the resignation or immediate transfer of several top officials — including the chief secretary, the director-general of police, and the security adviser — over the May 20 bus incident.

A Cocomi representative said protesters formed a human chain stretching 2.5 km from Imphal airport to Kwakeithel, holding placards and chanting slogans. Many of them started gathering as early as 1 am, determined to send a strong message.

Bhalla, who had been away on an official trip to Delhi since May 21, returned Monday but avoided the crowd by flying in an Army chopper at around 3 pm.

Cocomi Women Leaders Slam Governor’s Move

Cocomi’s women’s wing convener R.K. Tharaksana strongly criticized the governor for choosing to bypass the peaceful protestors instead of facing them.

“His decision to take a chopper shows that the administration was wrong in the bus incident,” she said. “It is unfortunate that he couldn’t spare a moment to acknowledge the people who were protesting peacefully. The protests will continue until we get a proper apology and our other demands are met.”

Governor Under Fire Over Bus Controversy

The controversy began on May 20 when journalists from Imphal were being taken to Ukhrul in a bus. Before the journey began, the word “Manipur” was removed from the bus, reportedly to avoid drawing attention or inviting trouble. But the move triggered massive outrage across the state, with many seeing it as an insult to Manipur’s identity.

Protesters say the removal of the state’s name was not just an insult but a symbolic erasure of Manipur itself. They argue that the silence from the administration since the incident has only added to public frustration.

Talks with Centre Planned as Crisis Deepens

Meanwhile, a seven-member Cocomi delegation has left for Delhi to hold talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about the growing unrest and political crisis in Manipur.

According to Cocomi, the meeting — originally intended to focus on pending political and security matters — will now also address the May 20 bus controversy.

“The meeting agenda has now expanded due to the Gwaltabi (bus) incident and resulting public unrest. The incident has been aggravated by the continued inaction of the Governor and administrators under President’s Rule,” Cocomi said in a statement.