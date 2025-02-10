Manipur Heading Towards President’s Rule? BJP Faces Tough Task of Choosing a Successor As Manipur CM N Biren Singh Resigns

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership with the significant challenge of selecting his replacement. With no clear consensus on a new leader, sources suggest that the central leadership of the BJP is taking time to deliberate on the next steps.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post on Sunday, leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership with the significant challenge of selecting his replacement. With no clear consensus on a new leader, sources suggest that the central leadership of the BJP is taking time to deliberate on the next steps.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to an official statement from Raj Bhavan in Imphal, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has asked Biren Singh to continue serving as the caretaker Chief Minister until an alternative arrangement is finalized. Sources indicate that crucial discussions are ongoing in Delhi, and the final decision will be communicated to the Governor later.

Suspended Assembly and Possibility of President’s Rule

While stepping down, Biren Singh reportedly recommended that the Manipur Assembly be placed under suspended animation to facilitate discussions among MLAs regarding his replacement. However, as no leader has yet secured the majority support of the party’s MLAs, there is speculation that the Centre may be compelled to impose President’s Rule in the state.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Hours after Biren Singh’s resignation, Governor Bhalla issued a notification declaring that the previous order summoning the Assembly to convene on Monday had been rendered “null and void.” A senior BJP leader in Manipur remarked, “The CM has recommended the suspended animation of the Assembly. Biren Singh is likely to continue as the caretaker till the Centre takes a call on it.”

Governor Bhalla is expected to submit his report to the Centre within the next few days, which could result in the imposition of President’s Rule.

What Happens if President’s Rule is Imposed?

As per Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, President’s Rule must be approved by both Houses of Parliament within two months. If not, the rule automatically ceases.

Sources indicate that the Centre is likely to delay this decision until the next parliamentary session. Currently, the Budget session is ongoing and is scheduled to continue until February 13. However, due to the Ravidas Jayanti holiday, an early adjournment is expected. The session will resume on March 10 and conclude on April 4. If President’s Rule is imposed after the break, the matter can only be debated when Parliament reconvenes.

Potential Successors and BJP’s Internal Discussions

While speculation is rife regarding possible successors, names such as Manipur Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh and Urban Development Minister Yumnam Khemchand have emerged as potential candidates. However, BJP sources have emphasized that a final decision will be made only after thorough discussions.

Party insiders suggest that President’s Rule could initially be imposed for four to five months, with extensions until a consensus candidate is found. According to the Constitution, President’s Rule can be extended in six-month intervals.

A senior BJP MLA expressed confidence in the party’s decision-making process, stating, “We all are disciplined karyakartas (workers) of the party. We have not taken any steps that would embarrass the party or the leadership. I am sure the leadership will hold discussions and find a replacement for Biren Singh.”

However, another legislator argued that a prolonged President’s Rule could harm the BJP’s image. “We have 37 out of 60 MLAs in the Assembly. Our allies NPF and NPP have a total of 11 MLAs. We have a complete majority. The government should be run by the state BJP. Neither is there a political crisis in that sense, nor is the law-and-order situation worse than it has been for so many months,” he pointed out.

Ethnic Divide on the Future Course of Governance

Opinions on the road ahead remain deeply divided along ethnic lines in Manipur. The Kuki-Zo community has voiced support for direct governance by the Centre, while the Meitei community largely opposes President’s Rule.

Henlianthang Thangliet, chairperson of the Kuki-Zo Council, welcomed the possibility of Central rule, stating, “Biren Singh’s resignation has come very late, but it will be very good for us if there is President’s Rule in the state. If they choose another leader from the Valley, it will just be old wine in a new bottle. If the Centre is in charge, we can talk directly to the Governor. If that happens, I will be more optimistic.”

On the other hand, prominent Meitei civil society leader Jeetendra Ningomba, former coordinator of COCOMI, strongly opposed President’s Rule. “The people of Manipur have suffered for a long time under President’s Rule and have struggled against it. It is not acceptable to civilians. But if there is a new Chief Minister, there will be more divisions in our community, which is very unfortunate. We need unity and integrity,” he said.

What Lies Ahead for Manipur?

With no immediate consensus within the BJP and differing views among communities, Manipur remains in political limbo. While President’s Rule appears to be a viable short-term solution, the long-term governance of the state will depend on the BJP leadership’s ability to find a leader acceptable to both party MLAs and the broader population. Until then, all eyes remain on the Centre’s next move.