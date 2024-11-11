Manipur: Intense Gunfight in Jiribam District Leaves Eleven Militants Dead

A gunfight between suspected militants and personnel from the CRPF in Manipur’s Jiribam district resulted in the death of eleven militant

On Monday, an intense gunfight between suspected militants and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur’s Jiribam district resulted in the death of eleven militants, according to official sources. The clash occurred in the Jakurador Karong area of the Borobekra sub-division, a region that has been experiencing increased violence in recent months.

The confrontation began after heavily armed militants launched a surprise attack on the area, setting fire to shops, targeting houses, and directing fire at a nearby CRPF camp. Officials reported that CRPF personnel engaged in a fierce firefight, ultimately neutralizing eleven attackers. “These are very challenging times,” said DGP Rajiv Singh. “But we have been trying to tackle [the issues] with the best possible strength, with cooperation from security agencies and the community.”

CRPF Casualties and Civilian Disappearances Amid Heavy Gunfire

During the clash, two CRPF personnel were wounded, with one officer currently in critical condition, according to authorities. The security forces’ swift response played a crucial role in containing the violence, but questions linger over the fate of five civilians who remain missing. Local authorities are unsure if the missing individuals were taken by militants or if they sought refuge in nearby areas.

Following the incident, the bodies of the slain militants were transported to Borobekra police station, where investigations are underway to identify the attackers and trace the missing civilians. Security forces are on high alert, assessing the attack’s extent and ensuring that any civilians affected by the assault receive necessary support.

Early Morning Attacks Heighten Tensions in Jiribam

The violence began earlier in the day when militants ignited tensions by torching shops in Borobekra, a location that has been a flashpoint for conflict since violence first broke out in June. The militants reportedly launched their assault around 2:30 pm, initially targeting the Borobekra police station before proceeding to the nearby Jakurador Karong area, where they engaged in further acts of arson. According to local reports, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, intensifying the already volatile situation.

Borobekra has been marked by frequent attacks on security forces and public property, with the police station’s relief camp often targeted by militants. This sub-division has witnessed multiple gunfights and arson incidents, making it one of Manipur’s most unstable areas.

Tensions on the Rise Following Recent Incidents of Violence

This latest clash adds to the mounting unrest in the area, following the death of a 31-year-old woman in Zairon Hmar village last week. Local officials attribute her death to armed miscreants, which has further strained the already fragile atmosphere in the region.

Rajiv Singh, Director General of Police (DGP) in Manipur, recently addressed these challenges at the 133rd Manipur Police Raising Day, stressing the efforts being made to restore stability. He highlighted the decline in violent incidents over the past year, noting ongoing efforts by security agencies to curb outbreaks of arson and gunfire. “These are very challenging times,” he reiterated, emphasizing the importance of community cooperation in stabilizing the region.

Government Initiates Dialogue Among Ethnic Groups

In an effort to address long-standing ethnic tensions, representatives from the Kuki, Meitei, and Naga communities held their first direct talks on October 15, facilitated by India’s Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi. The dialogue included MLAs and ministers from all three communities, marking a step toward fostering unity and reducing hostilities among Manipur’s diverse groups.

In a joint statement, the leaders appealed for peace, underscoring their commitment to bridging divides. This diplomatic initiative comes amid ongoing ethnic tensions that date back to May 3 of the previous year, when a rally by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) opposing Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community sparked widespread clashes across the northeastern state.

The central government has expressed hope that this dialogue will pave the way for sustainable peace and reconciliation among Manipur’s ethnic groups.