Manipur: IPF Claims Nagas As Biggest Victims Over Concerns Of Demographic Change

The Indigenous People’s Forum Manipur (IPFM) has claimed that the influx from Myanmar has caused a demographic shift in the state of Manipur. According to an official statement by IPFM, Manipur has witnessed significant demographic changes in recent years, primarily due to the influx of immigrants from Myanmar and Bangladesh. Migration, particularly from Bangladesh, has sharply increased through neighboring states like Assam and Nagaland. Illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including members of the Muslim and Rohingya communities, frequently enter Manipur via porous borders, often using National Highways No. 2 and No. 37. The use of fake documents to facilitate entry has become a common and easy practice. IPFM claims that the impact of this migration is particularly evident in areas like the Jiribam district, where the population surged by 80.22% between 1951 and 2011.

Speaking to Newx, Ashang Kasar, President of IPFM, stated that the biggest problems in this matter are faced by the Naga people residing in the border districts of Manipur, such as Tengnoupal. “For the Nagas, it is very difficult, as Naga people are divided between parts of Myanmar and spread across Northeast India. So, from the Ukhrul region to Eastern Nagaland, you will not see Myanmar-based Nagas trying to settle on the Indian side, and vice versa. However, Chin people come and try to settle on the Indian side. We need fencing in those areas,” said Ashang Kasar. He further emphasized that the Naga community faces a serious demographic threat due to illegal immigration.

The IPFM has also alleged unnatural growth of villages across the border areas between 1969 and 2001. According to the forum, after Manipur’s merger with India, the state experienced unusually high decadal growth rates, consistently exceeding 30% for three decades. Between 2001 and 2011, the growth rate remained high at 24.5%. A decadal growth rate of 42% is considered unnatural, raising questions about the factors driving such rapid expansion.

There is a divided opinion on the scrapping of the Free Movement Regime across the Myanmar border, but the IPFM has highlighted serious concerns regarding illegal immigration from the Myanmar side.

