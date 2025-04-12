Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Manipur: Kuki-Zo Locals Step Up to Save Injured Meitei Man After A Truck Accident | Watch

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Locals Step Up to Save Injured Meitei Man After A Truck Accident | Watch

In the middle of all the tension and violence that’s been going on in Manipur, a surprising and touching moment unfolded on Friday that showed people’s kindness can still shine through — even when things are really bad.

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Locals Step Up to Save Injured Meitei Man After A Truck Accident | Watch

In the middle of all the tension and violence that’s been going on in Manipur, a surprising and touching moment unfolded on Friday


In the middle of all the tension and violence that’s been going on in Manipur, a surprising and touching moment unfolded on Friday that showed people’s kindness can still shine through — even when things are really bad.

A Meitei man who got seriously hurt in a truck accident in a Kuki-Zo dominated area was rescued and helped by local Kuki-Zo villagers, despite the heavy conflict between the two communities.

Truck Full of Potatoes Crashes Near Keithelmanbi

The accident happened around 3 PM near Keithelmanbi Military Colony in Kangpokpi District, which is mostly home to people from the Kuki-Zo community. A truck carrying potatoes and heading to Imphal crashed on National Highway-2.

Locals who heard the crash rushed to the scene and found a man badly injured among the sacks of potatoes inside the truck. His name was Hemam Prem Singh, 36, son of H. Inaocha Singh, from Moirang Turenbul Leikai, Ward No. 4 in Bishnupur District.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Help Came Fast — Even From the “Other Side”

What could have turned into another scary moment ended up being something completely different. Even though Singh is from the Meitei community — and the area he crashed in is mostly Kuki-Zo — the locals didn’t hesitate to help.

People from the village, along with BSF (Border Security Force) troops who were already in the area for Road Opening Patrol duty, jumped in right away to help him.

They got him out of the wreck and helped get him to a hospital so he could get treated. No one stopped to think about what side he was from — they just acted like decent human beings.

A Moment of Kindness in the Middle of a Conflict

This might not seem like a huge deal at first, but in a place like Manipur, where Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities have been clashing for months, this was something rare. It wasn’t just about helping a stranger — it was choosing compassion over hate in a time when there’s so little trust between the two sides.

To make it even more powerful, this happened while many in the Kuki-Zo community are still angry over the Indian government’s Free Movement Regime (FMR) policy, and while both sides continue to feel unsafe in each other’s areas.

Still, the locals didn’t think twice. They did the right thing — and in doing that, reminded everyone that not everything has to be about hate.

No One Knows Why He Was There

So far, no one really knows why Hemam Prem Singh was traveling through a Kuki-Zo area, especially since it’s known to be risky for Meiteis to go there right now. But that question has taken a backseat to the way he was treated after the accident.

Instead of fear or hostility, what he found was help.

As someone from the area said, “What happened today may be a small act, but it reminds us all that we are human first. In times of pain, helping someone shouldn’t depend on who they are.”

Also Read: Tahawwur Rana’s Trial To Be Held In Delhi After NIA Gets Green Light

Filed under

MANIPUR

Trump shares details of h

‘I Got Every Answer Right,’ Trump Says Of Cognitive Test Following Annual Physical
Foreign nationals in U.S.

All Foreign Nationals Staying Over 30 Days Must Register Or Face Penalties, Says White House...
Magnitude 5.95 earthquake

Magnitude 5.95 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Region, GFZ Reports
Columbia grad Mahmoud Kha

‘If This Stands, Anyone Can Be Next’: Lawyers Of Columbia Protester Mahmoud Khalil Decry Deportation...
In the middle of all the

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Locals Step Up to Save Injured Meitei Man After A Truck Accident |...
Security forces in Jammu

Who Was Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Saifullah Killed In An Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘I Got Every Answer Right,’ Trump Says Of Cognitive Test Following Annual Physical

‘I Got Every Answer Right,’ Trump Says Of Cognitive Test Following Annual Physical

All Foreign Nationals Staying Over 30 Days Must Register Or Face Penalties, Says White House Invoking Alien Registration Act

All Foreign Nationals Staying Over 30 Days Must Register Or Face Penalties, Says White House...

Magnitude 5.95 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Region, GFZ Reports

Magnitude 5.95 Earthquake Strikes Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Region, GFZ Reports

‘If This Stands, Anyone Can Be Next’: Lawyers Of Columbia Protester Mahmoud Khalil Decry Deportation Ruling As Attack On Free Speech

‘If This Stands, Anyone Can Be Next’: Lawyers Of Columbia Protester Mahmoud Khalil Decry Deportation...

Who Was Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Saifullah Killed In An Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir?

Who Was Jaish-e-Mohammed Commander Saifullah Killed In An Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir?

Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

“Guilty of Good Looks!” Kareena Kapoor Nabs Saif in Style—Same Day, Different Sets, Maximum Sass

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse Situation

Tahira Kashyap Shares Hospital Chronicles With Humour And A Special SRK Connection Amid Cancer Relapse

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

KL Rahul’s Celebratory Video Goes Viral After Recreating Iconic Scene From Kantara During IPL Match

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring Stunt Community

A Lot Of People Have Sacrificed, Says John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Over Academy Honouring

Lifestyle

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide To Help You Understand Better

Tired Of Your Corporate Job And Want To Switch To Digital Nomadism? Here’s A Guide