Manipur: Meities Long To Visit Pilgrimage In Hills, Kukis Oppose Initiative As Hostile | NewsX Exclusive

In a sensitive issue, the location of pilgrimage sites has brought back tensions in the state of Manipur. The issue began when the Delhi Meetei Co-ordinating Committee (DMCC) organized a protest demonstration titled “Koubru Kashi” and Prayer Meeting for Eputhou Koubru , Eputhou Thangjing , Eputhou Wangpurel and Eputhou Marjing on 6th April 2025 at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

As per the Meities, “Koubru Kashi”, meaning “Let us ascend Mount Koubru”, is an assertion of the Meitei community’s cultural and religious legacy. It is seen as a demand to reclaim their right to access the sacred sites that define our identity, spirituality, and survival.

They claim that Mount Koubru is where the indigenous Yelhoumee people first settled thousands of years ago before moving to the Central Valley of Manipur.

Since time immemorial, Meeteis have undertaken annual pilgrimages to pray to Lainingthou Salailen Sidaba, the Creator, and Leimaren Sidabi, the Supreme Goddess. Along with Thangjing, Wangpurel, and Marjing, these deities form the spiritual bedrock of the Sanamahi religion, as Meiteis claim.

However, due to the conflict which began on May 3, 2023, they have not been able to access those sacred sites. Speaking to NewsX, Naorem Lilina, Media Coordinator, Women’s Wing, DMCC Mount Koubru stated, “Thangching, Wangpurel, and Marjing are the cradle of Meitei and Yelhoumee (indigenous people’s) civilization—sacred sites where the indigenous people first settled before migrating to Manipur’s Central Valley.These sites have existed since the formation of Kangleipak, the ancient name of Manipur, with the deities serving as the guardian protectors of its four directions. Meiteis have undertaken annual pilgrimages for millennia to worship Lainingthou Salailen Sidaba and Leimaren Sidabi, along with Thangching, Wangpurel, and Marching—spiritual pillars of the Sanamahi religion.”

However, in a strongly worded press statement issued on Wednesday, the Kuki civil societies cautioned the Meitei community against any attempts to cross the buffer zone at Ching Kaba in “Thangting Hills” as mentioned in their statement. The statement comes amid growing speculation that members of the Meitei community are planning to enter the area in April.

The Kuki leaders have firmly stated that unless a political settlement is reached under the Indian Constitution for the Kuki-Zo community, any approach toward Kuki-Zo jurisdiction by the Meitei will not be tolerated.

Another dispute which has emerged is the name “Thangting Hills”, which the Meiteis have claimed is the original name is Thangching and stated that it is a name given by the Kuki Zo Community, which is similar in line as the Kukis have started calling Churachanpur as Lamka.

Responding to the statement, the DMCC further stated that “These sacred sites, central to o ur heritage and identity, have belonged to the Meetei and Yelhoumee (Indigenous people) since time immemorial. Denying access is not merely a violation of rights—it is an assault on our existence. These ancestral sites embody our soul, culture, and spiritual essence, yet our right to perform rituals and pilgrimages remains under threat. This is not just about sacred land—it is about the survival of who we are,” added Naorem Lilina.

However, the KukiZo Community have reasoned that the visit to these areas will create hostilities without proper negotiations. Speaking to a senior member of the KSO, they have stated that without proper negotiation of the ongoing situation, it will be a risky situation to go to these areas. “We respect their cultural practice, but if they visit during this time, it will create a hostile situation again. The Security personnel themselves, who know the ground reality, will not allow them to enter. When we had a meeting in New Delhi recently, one of Valley Valley-based CSOs themselves opposed it, so if there is a lack of clarity, we should not try to create a hostile situation,” added the leader.