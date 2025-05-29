Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government

Ten Manipur MLAs met Governor Bhalla to urge an end to President’s Rule and restore a popular government, citing public demand and political consensus.

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government


Ten MLAs from Manipur met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday morning to push for the restoration of a democratically elected government in the state. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MLA Nishikant Sapam said the primary aim was to reflect the people’s will. “It has been over three and a half months since President’s Rule was imposed. People from all sections of society want a popular government to return,” he said.

The MLAs submitted a formal letter, signed by the delegation, requesting the Governor to begin the process of reinstating an elected government. According to Sapam, the Governor responded positively and assured them that their request would be taken seriously.

Sapam also highlighted the limitations of administration under President’s Rule. “A bureaucratic setup cannot replace the connect and effectiveness of a popular government. All NDA-aligned MLAs in Manipur are united in this demand,” he stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He emphasized that public support is crucial. “Without people’s backing, no system can work. Their support is essential for the stability and development of Manipur,” he said.

While ten MLAs were present during the meeting, others who could not attend had endorsed the same appeal. The letter has also been forwarded to the Prime Minister and top central leaders for consideration.

Sapam concluded by saying, “Everyone wants the same thing a government elected by the people, for the people, that will work for Manipur’s welfare.”

The meeting marks a significant moment in Manipur’s ongoing political situation, signaling rising pressure from elected representatives to end the President’s Rule and restore democracy in the conflict-affected state.

ALSO READ: Heavy Rain Warnings Across India: Schools Closed In Mizoram And Karnataka, Kharge’s Goa Rally Cancelled

Filed under

Ajay Kumar Bhalla Manipur Manipur MLAs meet Governor Manipur President Rule

newsx

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali
A notorious criminal, wan

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?
newsx

Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government
newsx

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26
newsx

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral
The Delhi High Court came

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Veteran Akali Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away At 89 In Mohali

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?

Who Was The Criminal Linked To Lawrence Bishnoi Killed In Police Encounter In Hapur?

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26

Why Is Apple Renaming Operating Systems by Year Instead of Numbers, Starting With iOS 26

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral

Haryana Minister Gaurav Gautam Stuck In Lift At Chandigarh Secretariat; Rescued Safely, Video Goes Viral

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

‘Absolutely Divisive’: Delhi High Court Criticizes Plea for Gujjar-Only Army Regiment

Entertainment

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal Post Filing Divorce

Did Hugh Jackman Cheat On Deborra-Lee Furness? Actor’s Wife Of 27 Years Hints At Betrayal

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist- Details Inside!

Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio To Join Forces On New Thriller But There’s A Twist-

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept In Same Cell As Ajmal Kasab During Jiah Khan Death Case

Treated Me Like I Had Done A Bomb Blast: Sooraj Pancholi Reveals He Was Kept

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000 Sq. Ft. Plot In Ayodhya

How Many Properties Does Amitabh Bachchan Own? Big B Shells Out ₹40 Crore For 25,000

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With Angelina Jolie

It’s Been An Annoyance, Says Brad Pitt On Dealing With Media Scrutiny Over Divorce With

Lifestyle

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You