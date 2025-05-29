Manipur MLAs Urge Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla To Restore Popular Government

Ten Manipur MLAs met Governor Bhalla to urge an end to President’s Rule and restore a popular government, citing public demand and political consensus.

Ten MLAs from Manipur met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday morning to push for the restoration of a democratically elected government in the state. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, MLA Nishikant Sapam said the primary aim was to reflect the people’s will. “It has been over three and a half months since President’s Rule was imposed. People from all sections of society want a popular government to return,” he said.

The MLAs submitted a formal letter, signed by the delegation, requesting the Governor to begin the process of reinstating an elected government. According to Sapam, the Governor responded positively and assured them that their request would be taken seriously.

Sapam also highlighted the limitations of administration under President’s Rule. “A bureaucratic setup cannot replace the connect and effectiveness of a popular government. All NDA-aligned MLAs in Manipur are united in this demand,” he stated.

He emphasized that public support is crucial. “Without people’s backing, no system can work. Their support is essential for the stability and development of Manipur,” he said.

While ten MLAs were present during the meeting, others who could not attend had endorsed the same appeal. The letter has also been forwarded to the Prime Minister and top central leaders for consideration.

Sapam concluded by saying, “Everyone wants the same thing a government elected by the people, for the people, that will work for Manipur’s welfare.”

The meeting marks a significant moment in Manipur’s ongoing political situation, signaling rising pressure from elected representatives to end the President’s Rule and restore democracy in the conflict-affected state.

