Manipur Police Arrest Wanted PLA Militant In Deadly 2021 Assam Rifles Ambush Case

Manipur Police arrest Sagolshem Sanatomba Singh, a PLA militant wanted by NIA for the 2021 ambush that killed an Assam Rifles CO, his wife, son, and two soldiers.

In a major breakthrough, Manipur Police on Saturday arrested a key suspect in the deadly 2021 ambush on an Assam Rifles convoy that killed five people, including a senior officer and his family.

The arrested individual has been identified as Sagolshem Sanatomba Singh, aged 27, a resident of Thoubal district. Officials confirmed he was captured during a targeted operation in the same district. Singh is an active member of the People’s Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA-MP) and was on the NIA’s wanted list for his role in the ambush.

According to a statement from the Manipur Police Control Room, Sanatomba was one of ten insurgents named in a case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). A mobile phone and two SIM cards were recovered from him at the time of arrest.

The ambush took place in November 2021 near Sehkan village in Churachandpur district, close to the India-Myanmar border. The attack was carried out jointly by militants from the PLA-MP and the Manipur Naga People’s Front (MNPF).

The convoy, led by the Commanding Officer of the 46 Assam Rifles, was ambushed, resulting in the deaths of five personnel, including the CO, his wife, and their young son. Six others were seriously injured in the brutal attack.

In January 2022, the NIA had announced a cash reward of ₹6 lakh for any credible information leading to the arrest of Sanatomba. The agency had filed charges under multiple laws, including the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act.

Officials have called the arrest a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into one of Manipur’s deadliest insurgent attacks in recent years. Security agencies are expected to further interrogate Sanatomba to identify other individuals and networks involved in the ambush.

