Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, February 10, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

The attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, arrived in three vehicles and overpowered the security personnel on duty.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost


A day after armed militants from the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) looted weapons from a Manipur Rifles outpost in Thoubal district, police successfully recovered most of the stolen arms and ammunition and arrested one militant involved in the raid, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to police sources, around 30 armed KCP militants stormed a police outpost in Kakmayai on Saturday night. The attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, arrived in three vehicles and overpowered the security personnel on duty. They seized at least six Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), three AK rifles, and a large quantity of ammunition before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, security forces launched an extensive search operation and detained a KCP member, identified as 49-year-old Hijam Ningthem Singh. Acting on the information gathered during the investigation, police recovered five SLRs and three AK rifles from the Ngamukhong foothill area on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue


A follow-up operation led to a raid on a KCP hideout in Langathel Chingkhong. Security forces seized a significant cache of ammunition and equipment, including 48 live rounds of Insas and AK ammunition, grenades, bullet-proof vests, armor helmets, and military fatigues. Additional items such as a Gypsy vehicle and binoculars were also confiscated.

Manipur has been facing serious challenges due to the widespread looting of arms during the ethnic unrest that began on May 3, 2023. Reports indicate that more than 6,000 sophisticated weapons and lakhs of rounds of ammunition were stolen from various police stations and outposts across the state.

These stolen weapons have significantly contributed to the ongoing violence, with militants and village volunteers in both valley and hill areas heavily armed. Efforts to recover the looted arms are ongoing, with both state and central security forces conducting large-scale combing operations.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the state’s Home Department have repeatedly urged those in possession of looted arms to surrender them to the authorities. Despite several appeals, many weapons remain unaccounted for, prompting officials to warn of strict legal action against those who refuse to comply.

Security operations continue in multiple locations as authorities strive to restore peace and recover the remaining weapons.

Also Read: Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In MP

Filed under

Looted Arms Recovered MANIPUR

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Performance Was Shut By Bengaluru Police Due To Non Permission

Ed Sheeran’s Surprise Performance Was Shut By Bengaluru Police Due To Non Permission

Yogi Govt Cracks Down on 14 X Accounts for Spreading Misinformation About Mahakumbh 2025

Yogi Govt Cracks Down on 14 X Accounts for Spreading Misinformation About Mahakumbh 2025

‘Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent

‘Watch Your Parents Have Sex’, Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remark Sparks Row: India’s Got Latent

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In MP

Watch, 23 Year Old Dies While Dancing In Sister’s Wedding Due To Heart Attack In...

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Entertainment

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Mari Selvaraj Praises Dhanush’s Latest Directorial ‘NEEK’, Dhanush Responds ‘Very Happy’

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2, Who Is That?

Allu Arjun Expresses Gratitude To Hindi Filmmaker For Avoiding Box Office Clash With Pushpa 2,

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra’s Brother Siddharth Chopra Weds Actress Neelam Upadhyaya In A Lavish Mumbai Ceremony

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Fans Irked As Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran From Performing An Impromptu Street Gig

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Bengaluru Police Stop Ed Sheeran’s Sidewalk Performance Despite Prior Permission| Watch

Lifestyle

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox