Manipur Police Recover Looted Arms, Arrest KCP Cadre After Armed Raid on Outpost

A day after armed militants from the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) looted weapons from a Manipur Rifles outpost in Thoubal district, police successfully recovered most of the stolen arms and ammunition and arrested one militant involved in the raid, officials confirmed on Sunday.

According to police sources, around 30 armed KCP militants stormed a police outpost in Kakmayai on Saturday night. The attackers, armed with sophisticated weapons, arrived in three vehicles and overpowered the security personnel on duty. They seized at least six Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), three AK rifles, and a large quantity of ammunition before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, security forces launched an extensive search operation and detained a KCP member, identified as 49-year-old Hijam Ningthem Singh. Acting on the information gathered during the investigation, police recovered five SLRs and three AK rifles from the Ngamukhong foothill area on Sunday afternoon.

On the night of 08/02/2025, around 30 armed miscreants equipped with sophisticated weapons, breached at one police outpost at Kakmayai under Thoubal District and overpowered the police personnel deployed at the post. The armed miscreants then looted 09 (nine) arms (06 nos. of SLR… pic.twitter.com/eKNMbSiuh6 — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 9, 2025



A follow-up operation led to a raid on a KCP hideout in Langathel Chingkhong. Security forces seized a significant cache of ammunition and equipment, including 48 live rounds of Insas and AK ammunition, grenades, bullet-proof vests, armor helmets, and military fatigues. Additional items such as a Gypsy vehicle and binoculars were also confiscated.

Manipur has been facing serious challenges due to the widespread looting of arms during the ethnic unrest that began on May 3, 2023. Reports indicate that more than 6,000 sophisticated weapons and lakhs of rounds of ammunition were stolen from various police stations and outposts across the state.

These stolen weapons have significantly contributed to the ongoing violence, with militants and village volunteers in both valley and hill areas heavily armed. Efforts to recover the looted arms are ongoing, with both state and central security forces conducting large-scale combing operations.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and the state’s Home Department have repeatedly urged those in possession of looted arms to surrender them to the authorities. Despite several appeals, many weapons remain unaccounted for, prompting officials to warn of strict legal action against those who refuse to comply.

Security operations continue in multiple locations as authorities strive to restore peace and recover the remaining weapons.

