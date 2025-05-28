Manipur Protests: Cocomi Locks Government Offices Amid Rising Tensions, Demands Apology and Respect for State Identity

Protests led by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi) intensified across Manipur on Tuesday, as anger boiled over a recent incident involving the removal of the words “Manipur State Transport” from a state bus.

Protests led by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (Cocomi) intensified across Manipur on Tuesday, as anger boiled over a recent incident involving the removal of the words “Manipur State Transport” from a state bus. The protests have now turned into a wider movement, with demonstrators locking up two major central government offices in the state’s capital.

Even as top Cocomi leaders held a meeting in Delhi with officials from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to discuss the growing ethnic unrest in the state, its student wing took matters into its own hands back home.

Government Offices Locked as Symbolic Protest

Student members of Cocomi shut the doors of two key central government buildings—the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and the Geological Survey of India—both located in Imphal West. The locks were part of a larger protest campaign meant to send a strong message to the Centre. Protesters carried signs that read, “Apology to Manipur or Leave Manipur” and “President’s Rule must stop insulting Manipur’s identity.”

This move came three days into the protests, which erupted after a bus transporting journalists to the Shirui Lily Festival in Ukhrul was stopped by security personnel, who reportedly ordered that “Manipur State Transport” be erased from the bus.

The CEO’s office falls under the Election Commission of India, and the symbolic closure of the office has sparked discussions across the region, highlighting the rising discontent with central authorities.

Anger Over Governor’s Airlift Escalates Tensions

What further fueled the protests was the news that Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla was flown in a military chopper from Imphal Airport to the Raj Bhavan—barely 300 metres away from Kangla Fort—apparently to avoid road blockades by protesters.

The distance between the airport and the Raj Bhavan is roughly six kilometres, but the decision to airlift the governor has triggered outrage among the public, who saw it as a symbol of how out of touch the administration has become with ground realities.

Congress Slams President’s Rule, Demands Accountability

The Opposition Congress party was quick to react, slamming the central government’s handling of the situation.

“The distance from the airport to Raj Bhawan is barely six kilometres, and the need for an airlift highlights the collapse of civil administration,” the Congress said in a strongly worded statement.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also targeted the Union government directly. “President’s Rule has made no difference in Manipur. The Union home minister has failed miserably and should resign for failing to restore normalcy,” he said, adding, “The Prime Minister continues delivering ‘filmy dialogues’ while completely ignoring the worsening crisis in Manipur.”

Cocomi Leaders Meet Home Ministry Officials in Delhi

As protests flared in Imphal, a seven-member team from Cocomi traveled to Delhi for a crucial meeting with senior MHA officials. The two-hour, closed-door meeting was attended by A.K. Mishra, Adviser to the MHA for Northeast Affairs, and Rajesh Kamble, Joint Director of the MHA.

The discussion revolved around the resolutions passed during the People’s Convention held in Imphal on May 3 and the recent controversy surrounding the Gwaltabi bus incident.

Cocomi told the MHA officials that public anger in Manipur was growing and warned that the government needed to take urgent steps to address these concerns. They demanded that the MHA take up the issue at the highest levels of government.

The MHA reportedly assured the delegation that the matter had been “noted for necessary governmental action.” In response, Cocomi said it was committed to peace and would support any sincere effort to bring back normalcy.

“Both sides agreed to maintain communication and continue dialogue, sharing the goal of achieving peace and stability in Manipur,” Cocomi said in an official statement after the meeting.

The situation in Manipur remains fragile, with protests continuing and public trust in the central administration deeply shaken. What started as outrage over a bus sign has grown into a much larger movement that questions the role of President’s Rule, demands respect for the state’s identity, and seeks genuine efforts toward peace.