Manipur Protests Erupt Over Free Movement Proposal, Tensions Escalate In Buffer Zone

A massive protest erupted in Manipur's buffer zone, which lies between the Meitei and Chin-Kuki communities, in response to the Central Government’s proposal for free movement between the hill and valley regions. The proposal, which came into effect today, has sparked tensions, leading to violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

A massive protest erupted in Manipur’s buffer zone, which lies between the Meitei and Chin-Kuki communities, in response to the Central Government’s proposal for free movement between the hill and valley regions. The proposal, which came into effect today, has sparked tensions, leading to violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The situation escalated when security forces intervened to disperse alleged Chin-Kuki miscreants who were attempting to block the highway near Kangpokpi. The clash resulted in several injuries, though the exact number of casualties remains unclear. The Meitei community has accused armed groups posing as “village volunteers” or militants of intimidating civilians who oppose the blockade.

Meitei Community’s Allegations

According to Meitei community leaders, heavily armed Chin-Kuki volunteers have been terrorizing residents and disrupting vital transport routes by blocking national highways.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Meitei groups have demanded immediate action against these groups, highlighting the detrimental effect on the region’s essential services.

Impact on National Highways

The National Highways serve as the lifeline for all communities in the landlocked valley districts of Manipur. Protesters argue that illegal blockades have caused significant disruption in the movement of goods, medical supplies, and emergency services, severely affecting daily life in the region.

Community leaders have urged authorities to take swift and decisive action against those responsible for orchestrating the blockades, as well as dismantling the so-called “warlords” fueling the violence for their own interests. These calls for action have grown louder as the protests intensify.

Ongoing Security Measures

Security forces are continuing to monitor the situation closely, with additional deployments in place to prevent further clashes. While authorities have not released an official statement on the incident, local sources suggest that efforts are underway to restore order in the region.

Yesterday, the Kuki-Zo Council expressed opposition to the Central Government’s free movement proposal, stating that only essential services should be allowed between the hill and valley regions. Despite this, reports have emerged of ambulances and security forces being targeted amid the escalating tensions in Manipur.

ALSO READ: Israeli Tourist’s Male Friend Found Dead In Canal After Hampi Attack – What Happened?