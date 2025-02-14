Manipur: Security Tightened In Imphal As President’s Rule Imposed Amid Political Turmoil

With the imposition of President's Rule, security has been tightened throughout the state. Authorities have deployed extra security personnel in sensitive spots, such as the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's Secretariat.

The north-eastern state of Manipur, which has been suffering from more than 20 months of ethnic unrest and political turmoil, saw a sharp ramping up of security after the imposition of President’s Rule on February 13, 2025. The move followed Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s resignation, which left the state without firm leadership in the face of ongoing unrest between the Meitei-majority and Kuki-Zomi tribes. This move, taken by President Droupadi Murmu under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution, is the recent intervention of the central government amid Manipur continuing to go down the drain.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

President’s Rule Imposed

President’s Rule was imposed after N. Biren Singh resigned on February 9, 2025, and expressed that his decision was largely due to the ferocious ethnic conflict that gripped the state for almost two years. The violence, which was mainly between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zomi tribes, has claimed over 250 lives and displaced around 60,000 individuals. Even after a series of rounds of talks within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to determine Singh’s successor, no decision was made, further fueling the political instability.

As a response to the crisis, the President’s Rule implies that the central government will directly assume control of the administrative functions of the state. The Manipur Legislative Assembly’s powers have been vested in Parliament, suspending the governance and legislative powers of the state de facto. Through this order, the Governor’s powers are being exercised by the President, and central administration continues to run smoothly. This action will hold good for the maximum period of six months unless Parliament extends this and new elections could be triggered at any moment within this lapse.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tightening Security in Imphal

With the imposition of President’s Rule, security has been tightened considerably throughout the state, especially in the capital city of Imphal, where tensions have been running high. Authorities have deployed extra security personnel in sensitive spots, such as the Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, to avoid any untoward incidents or outbreaks of violence. The Manipur Police have increased deployments in sensitive areas like Kangla Gate, Sanjenthong, Moirangkhom, Keisampat, and Konung Mamang.

Authorities have assured that these cautionary steps are in place to guard against opportune miscreants taking advantage of the ongoing political scenario. “The greater visibility of the security forces is meant to maintain people’s security and avert unwanted activities from persons seeking to agitate the uneasy peace,” explained a senior policeman on February 14.

Local police have also issued warnings of the possibility of violence, particularly with the current ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki-Zomi communities. In spite of the large security presence, the situation is still unstable, and the central government remains closely watching on the ground.

The declaration of President’s Rule has drawn strong reactions from multiple political leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP for its failure to rule Manipur, terming the move a “belated admission” of the party’s failure. On X, Gandhi wrote, “Now, PM Modi can no longer deny his direct responsibility for Manipur. Has he finally made up his mind to visit the state and explain to the people of Manipur and India his plan to restore peace and normalcy?”

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh welcomed the imposition of President’s Rule, describing it as something the Indian National Congress had been requesting since the last 20 months. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)), on the other hand, condemned the move, demanding the unconditional withdrawal of President’s Rule and conducting fresh polls to revive democracy in the state. In the meantime, indigenous voices of the Kuki-Zomi people, as articulated by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), were optimistic but with caution regarding the central intervention. Ginza Vualzong, a leader of the ITLF, said that the imposition of President’s Rule provides a “ray of hope” to the Kuki-Zo community, but he underlined that the community does not have faith in a new Meitei Chief Minister. He further stated that the President’s Rule could assist in inching towards a political solution for the Kuki-Zomi tribes, who are marginalized in the state’s power dynamics.

ALSO READ: BJP’s Clear Inability To Govern In Manipur’: Rahul Gandhi On President’s Rule In Manipur