Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Manipur Violence: NDA MLAs Demand Large-Scale Operation Against Kuki Militants

Amid escalating tensions in Manipur, 27 MLAs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have passed a resolution demanding a “mass operation” against Kuki militants, following the recent killings in Jiribam district. The incident claimed the lives of three women and three children. Demands for Action Against Militants In a meeting held on Monday, the […]

Amid escalating tensions in Manipur, 27 MLAs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have passed a resolution demanding a “mass operation” against Kuki militants, following the recent killings in Jiribam district. The incident claimed the lives of three women and three children.

Demands for Action Against Militants

In a meeting held on Monday, the legislators called for immediate measures, including declaring Kuki militants as an “unlawful organisation” within seven days and transferring the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The resolution also sought a review of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in the region, as per a directive issued on November 14. The MLAs warned that if their demands were not addressed within the specified time frame, they would consult the people of Manipur to decide on the next steps.

Condemnation of Attacks on Public Figures

The MLAs strongly condemned recent attacks on the properties of ministers and legislators. Legal action will be initiated based on findings from a high-powered committee investigating the incidents.

A statement from the chief minister’s office assured that the state and central governments would take all necessary measures to restore peace and normalcy.

Political Criticism Over Manipur Crisis

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized the handling of the Manipur crisis, highlighting the lack of support for Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Ramesh pointed out that a recent meeting convened by the chief minister in Imphal for NDA MLAs saw only 26 attendees out of 60 MLAs.

“The Manipur Assembly has 60 MLAs. Last night, the CM of Manipur called a meeting in Imphal of all MLAs belonging to the NDA. Other than him, only 26 showed up. Of these 26, 4 belong to the NPP, whose National President has already written to the BJP National President withdrawing support to the present CM,” Ramesh stated.

He further questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s role in resolving the crisis, stating, “The writing on the wall is clear. But is the grand sutradhar of Manipur—the Union Home Minister, to whom the PM has abdicated and outsourced all responsibility for the state—reading it? How long will the excruciating agony of the people of Manipur continue like this?”

Meeting Attendance Details

Seven MLAs were absent from the meeting due to medical reasons, while 11 others did not provide explanations for their absence.

This resolution and the ongoing political commentary underscore the complexities and urgency of addressing the ongoing violence and unrest in Manipur.

Kuki Militants manipur violence NDA MLA
