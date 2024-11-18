Manipur Violence: The Centre Deploys 50 Additional CAPF Units, The Second Major Deployment In The State

This new deployment includes over 5,000 personnel from the CRPF and the BSF, all amidst fresh tensions after six bodies recovered in Manipur.

The Indian government has decided to deploy an additional 50 forces of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to Manipur, marking the second major deployment of central forces to the state in response to escalating ethnic violence.

This new deployment includes over 5,000 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Border Security Force (BSF), all amidst fresh tensions after six bodies recovered in the state resulted in widespread protests and renewed clashes.

Central Forces Deployed

In the wake of the grim security situation, the Ministry of Home Affairs has deployed another 50 units of CAPF in Manipur. These deployments include 35 units of CRPF and 15 units of BSF, thus it is the second deployment of this sort within a fortnight. Earlier, on November 12, 20 more units of CAPFs were deployed, which included 15 CRPF and 5 BSF units. These additional forces bring the total strength of 218 CAPF companies in the state.

The deployment of security forces has been gradual. Their deployment plan and where they are deployed is changed as and when needed, according to the fluctuating law and order situation. The Centre has repeatedly underlined the necessity of swift action to ensure peace and order, especially in the wake of killing of six Meitei civilians and continuous gunfights between insurgent groups and the CRPF.

Reviving Protests and Clash

After the six bodies were discovered, a wave of protests has emerged throughout the entire state of Manipur. A 21-year-old protester was shot dead during Sunday’s violent demonstrations, allegedly by police commandos. Public outrage has been further stoked by the incident, as demonstrators have questioned the police’s “heavy hand.”

Security forces and suspected Kuki militants have clashed in addition to the protests. Ten suspected militants were killed in a gunfight that broke out between the CRPF and the Kuki insurgents on Sunday. Protesting Kuki tribespeople surrounded the dead insurgents’ bodies the following day, claiming that the militants were “village volunteers” rather than insurgents.

Rising Ethnic Tensions

Manipur has also witnessed intense ethnic violence since May 2023, when the clashes between the majority Hindu Meitei community and the mostly Christian Kuki community went violent. The violence has killed more than 230 people, while thousands more were displaced as the conflict continued. The volatility did not abate, and clashes continued to flare up from time to time between different communities over ethnic and political issues.

The new wave of violence started after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community, who according to reports, were abducted by suspected Kuki militants, were found dead in neighboring Assam. The bodies were recovered five days after they were abducted from strife-torn Jiribam district. This is the latest incident that has left protest and clashes between local communities and security forces raging.

NPP takes back support from CM Biren Singh

Amid escalating violence, the National People’s Party, which is part of the ruling alliance, has withdrawn its support from the Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led administration. The NPP alleged that the state government could not put an end to this crisis and restore peace in the region. Finally, the BJP, which claims a majority in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, now has to face a political challenge of real proportions since the ethnic strife continues to destabilize the state.

Another development is the reimposition of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in six police station areas of Manipur, including the violence-hit Jiribam district. The law, which gives the military sweeping powers to maintain order in conflict zones, has been controversial but remains a key tool for authorities dealing with insurgency-related violence in the region.

Amit Shah Holds Meetings

Amid violent clashes and arson in Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been carefully monitoring the situation, holding multiple high-level meetings to measure the state’s security situation.

Shah on Monday reviewed the deployment of additional CAPF units and discussed with senior officials the volatile situation in the state. The Home Minister, apart from the above, has also sent a team to visit those affected regions to collect further information and confirm that the security forces are effectively managing the situation at ground level.

The situation in Manipur has reached such a serious crisis that ethnicity can no longer be denied to be firmly embedded in society. Reports indicate that further deployment of forces will help in restoring order in some sense, but so long as the roots of the grouse between the Meitei and Kuki communities sharpen the knives, peace shall not be certain.

