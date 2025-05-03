Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis

Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 led to dozens of deaths and displaced thousands, intensifying communal divisions in Manipur. In response to the prolonged unrest, the central government imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13, 2025.

Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis

Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis (Pic: ANI)


Normal life came to a halt in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday after the Joint Student Body (JSB) called for a total shutdown to mark the second anniversary of the ethnic crisis that began in May 2023. Shops, markets, and educational institutions remained closed, and roads in the district appeared deserted. The shutdown reflected the ongoing tensions in the region, which has witnessed violence, displacement, and political upheaval over the past two years. Meanwhile, security agencies remained on high alert as authorities took measures to maintain order in both hill and valley districts of the state.

Police Launch Operations Amid Tension

Manipur Police reported that the situation remained tense but under control over the last 24 hours. In a press note issued on Friday, the police confirmed that security forces carried out search operations and area domination activities in fringe and vulnerable areas across both hill and valley regions. During these operations, authorities recovered several arms and detained an illegal arms smuggler. The police also stated that they deployed strict security arrangements in sensitive locations to prevent any escalation of violence or unrest.

Movement Of Essentials Continues On Highways

Despite the shutdown, the police ensured the movement of essential goods. According to the press note, 346 vehicles travelled along National Highway 2 (NH-2), and 158 vehicles moved along National Highway 37 (NH-37), carrying critical supplies. The authorities provided security convoys along sensitive stretches to guarantee the safe and uninterrupted passage of these vehicles. Officials stated that all vulnerable zones received heightened security to protect public movement and logistics.

Ethnic Crisis And Political Fallout

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 led to dozens of deaths and displaced thousands, intensifying communal divisions in Manipur. In response to the prolonged unrest, the central government imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13, 2025. This action followed the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The political transition added to the significance of the shutdown, which marked two years since the start of the conflict that continues to impact the region deeply.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Australia Election 2025: Australia Votes Amid Economic Woes And Rising Tensions With China

Filed under

Ethnic Crisis

Who Is Queen Latifah, And

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star...
newsx

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans:...
newsx

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy
Nirmal Surinder Kapoor, t

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes...
India is planning to ask

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack
Manipur’s Churachandpur

Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star...

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans: Sources

Spyware Sent To Indian Defence Personnel, To Leak Sensitive Information Including Defence Strategies And Plans:...

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy

Immediate Shut Down Of Rooftop Restaurants In Kolkata After 14 Killed In Hotel Fire Tragedy

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes...

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

India to Urge IMF to Rethink Funding to Pakistan After Pahalgam Attack

Entertainment

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star Power?

Who Is Queen Latifah, And Why Did Networks Cancel Her Popular Show Despite Her Star

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes Away At 90

‘Lived A Full And Joyful Life’: Boney Kapoor Issues Statement After Mother Nirmala Kapoor Passes

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

Will It Be Pathaan Meets Pushpa? Vijay Deverakonda Wants SRK-Allu Arjun Blockbuster

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

‘Pahalgam Happened Because Of Kannada’: Sonu Nigam Links Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Sonu Nigam In Controversy: Complaint Filed For Remarks Hurting Kannadigas In Bengaluru

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After