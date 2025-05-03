Manipur’s Churachandpur Shuts Down As JSB Calls Bandh Marking Two Years Of Ethnic Crisis

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 led to dozens of deaths and displaced thousands, intensifying communal divisions in Manipur. In response to the prolonged unrest, the central government imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13, 2025.

Normal life came to a halt in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday after the Joint Student Body (JSB) called for a total shutdown to mark the second anniversary of the ethnic crisis that began in May 2023. Shops, markets, and educational institutions remained closed, and roads in the district appeared deserted. The shutdown reflected the ongoing tensions in the region, which has witnessed violence, displacement, and political upheaval over the past two years. Meanwhile, security agencies remained on high alert as authorities took measures to maintain order in both hill and valley districts of the state.

Police Launch Operations Amid Tension

Manipur Police reported that the situation remained tense but under control over the last 24 hours. In a press note issued on Friday, the police confirmed that security forces carried out search operations and area domination activities in fringe and vulnerable areas across both hill and valley regions. During these operations, authorities recovered several arms and detained an illegal arms smuggler. The police also stated that they deployed strict security arrangements in sensitive locations to prevent any escalation of violence or unrest.

Movement Of Essentials Continues On Highways

Despite the shutdown, the police ensured the movement of essential goods. According to the press note, 346 vehicles travelled along National Highway 2 (NH-2), and 158 vehicles moved along National Highway 37 (NH-37), carrying critical supplies. The authorities provided security convoys along sensitive stretches to guarantee the safe and uninterrupted passage of these vehicles. Officials stated that all vulnerable zones received heightened security to protect public movement and logistics.

Ethnic Crisis And Political Fallout

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 led to dozens of deaths and displaced thousands, intensifying communal divisions in Manipur. In response to the prolonged unrest, the central government imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13, 2025. This action followed the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The political transition added to the significance of the shutdown, which marked two years since the start of the conflict that continues to impact the region deeply.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Australia Election 2025: Australia Votes Amid Economic Woes And Rising Tensions With China